A woman was murdered in her home Thursday morning in northern Israel, and police have arrested her son as a suspect.

Police were called to the scene by her husband, who found Ibtisam Abu Awad, 57, dead in their home in the Druze village of Ein al-Assad with clear signs of violence on her body. They are investigating whether she and her son had quarreled and whether he suffers from mental health issues.

Superintendent Yehuda Alhayani of the Carmiel police said the 26-year-old suspect had fled the scene and was arrested after getting into a traffic accident near Kafr Yasif. He added that other lines of investigation are also being pursued.

The local welfare services hadn’t been aware of any problems in the family.

The suspect’s brother-in-law, Marwan Awad, said he had enlisted in the army but was soon released due to mental health issues. He was once hospitalized at a psychiatric hospital in Acre and is still taking psychiatric drugs and seeing a psychiatrist, Awad added.

“All these years, he has been living at home with his parents,” Awad continued. “Even after he was discharged, he remained gung-ho and continued to exercise. He worked occasional jobs to get out of the house every so often.

“Just two days ago, he visited us. We sat, had a barbecue, everything seemed fine. I don’t recall him ever having outbreaks of anger.”

Ibtisam Abu Awad was a religious woman, a housewife and a local activist who took good care of her son, he added.

The town’s mayor, Salameh Abdallah, said that “both the family and the residents were shocked and pained by the news, and especially that such an incident – a murder within the family – should happen in our village.”