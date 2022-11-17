New Israeli Government Bent on Escalation, Palestinians Warn

Senior Palestinian officials warned Thursday that the incoming Israeli government, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, is intent on escalating violence in the West Bank and killing off any chance of peace.

A statement issued by the office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that the agreements reached between Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to which illegal settlement outposts will be connected to utilities and new bypass roads, will “entrench the settlements, lead to the confiscation of more Palestinian land, and undermine any possibility of achieving peace and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the basis of a two-state solution.”

A senior Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Haaretz that the messages coming from the coalition negotiations demonstrate that the government being formed takes no notice of the Palestinians and the international community.

Someone who announces in advance “the approval of outposts, expropriation of land and acceleration of the settlement enterprise seeks escalation and the shattering of any chances for a future agreement,” according to the official. He added that “the two-state solution is a formula that the international community, led by the United States, has embraced for decades. In facing such a government there is a need to prove that this is a genuine position, not an empty slogan.”

Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in the presidential statement that the understandings on legalizing outposts and building roads for settlers that bypass Palestinian communities “contradict all United Nations resolutions and international law.” He called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop Israeli settlements.

PLO Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh and President Mahmoud Abbas' senior diplomatic adviser Majdi al-Khaldi meet in Ramallah, on Thursday. Credit: PLO Secretary-General's Office

“The Palestinian people and leadership remain committed to the national constants until the establishment of the Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement said.

PLO Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh and Majdi al-Khaldi, Abbas’ senior diplomatic advisor, met in Ramallah Thursday with Hady Amr, the U.S. deputy secretary of state for Israel and Palestinian affairs. Posting on Twitter, Sheikh said the discussion topics included the need for Israel to stop unilateral measures that will end the possibility of a two-state solution.

Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir have agreed that within 60 days after the new government is sworn in, several unauthorized settlement outposts are to be connected to utilities, presumably through legislation that would not entirely legalize them. They also agreed on building new bypass roads and widening Route 60, the main north-south artery in the West Bank serving the settlements, and allocating 1.5 billion shekels ($431 million) for these purposes.

In addition, the Disengagement Law is to be amended to permit Jews to return to the evacuated settlement of Homesh in the northern West Bank, and a yeshiva is to be established in Evyatar, an outpost whose residents were evacuated last year.

Homesh was one of four Jewish settlements in the northern West Bank that were evacuated as part of the 2005 disengagement, which also saw the evacuation of all of the Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip.

Under Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Israel evacuated territory it had occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War and relocated 9,000 settlers who protested and scuffled with the security forces that were evicting them.