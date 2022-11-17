Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

Since you have chosen to read this column, it won’t be a stretch of the imagination to assume that you are the kind of person who has already read many other pieces in this and other newspapers in recent years on the apparently growing distance between American Jews and Israel.

So much has been written: Are American Jews really distancing themselves from Israel? Why are they no longer in love with Israel? What can be done to bring them closer to Israel again? What will happen to Israel when it can no longer rely on the support of American Jews?

And yet, while the concern is always what American Jews think of Israel, very little has been written on the question of whether Israelis are the ones who are fed up and no longer interested in their American cousins or eager for their support. Somehow, it’s always been assumed that Israelis believe they need the United States for their very survival, and rely on American Jews to ensure that the support will always be there.

Well, that may be about to end.

For the first time ever, it looks like Israel is about to have a government in which the majority is not only prepared to risk the ties between the two greatest Jewish communities in history, but would actually be quite happy to sever those links entirely.

If in the past it was just the actions of Israeli governments that caused the overwhelmingly liberal majority of American Jews to tear their hair out in frustration, at least lip service was paid to the unity of the Jewish people. Now, though, the dominant tone of the incoming Israeli governing coalition is a resounding “Fuck you” to American Jews and the Diaspora in general.

It’s not even a question of Israeli disappointment over their support or lack of support for any particular policy. It is a growing tendency to see the Diaspora, with the exception of its minority of Orthodox Jews, as an enemy of the Jewish state.

There is a rising tide of hatred on the Israeli religious right for what they see as a fundamentally anti-Jewish Diaspora, which encompasses both the “BDS-supporting Reforms” (they never call them “Reform Jews”) in America and the “hordes of Christians” supposedly about to arrive from Russia and Ukraine under the auspices of the “grandchild clause” in the Law of Return.

It is being led by figures such as Religious Zionism co-leader Bezalel Smotrich and the increasingly influential Likud lawmaker Shlomo Karhi, who have both tabled motions to cancel the clause that allows the grandchildren of a Jewish grandparent to make aliyah. As Karhi tweeted this week: “So that our grandchildren will also have the gift of living here in the state of the Jews as well.”

Open gallery view Religious Zionism co-leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich talking in the Knesset this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Tensions between Israeli policymakers and both the White House and American Jews is not new, of course. Back in 1950, David Ben-Gurion was famously pressured to walk back calls on U.S. Jews to emigrate to Israel by Jacob Blaustein, the then-president of the American Jewish Committee. And just a year after saying on Independence Day in 1955 that “our fate does not depend on what the goyim will say but what the Jews will do,” he was forced to fully retreat from the Sinai Peninsula.

Every prime minister from Ben-Gurion to Benjamin Netanyahu has walked that line, and even Netanyahu – who without doubt tested the relationship more than any of his predecessors – never dreamed of ending it.

Netanyahu’s take on Israel’s alliance with the United States and its Jews is what he calls in his recent memoir “The Theory of Public Pressure.” Meaning, you don’t necessarily have to work with the White House or a specific part of American Jewry, since there are many levers for influencing U.S. policy. Or as he once remarked in private to an adviser: “We don’t need AIPAC anymore. There are other Jewish groups that support us, and we have enough support from the evangelicals.”

And yet Netanyahu has never cut ties with liberal American Jews either. He has always made sure, even when tensions were running high, to keep his channels open to Reform and Conservative leaders as well.

Fear and ignorance

There were always those within the Israeli public – from both ends of the political spectrum – who resented America and its interfering Jews. But for decades, the hard-core socialist left and the far right of the religious settlers’ camp had no real political influence. When in 1975 Gush Emunim supporters chanted “Jew boy go home” at a protest against U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, there was widespread condemnation. (Kissinger had been visiting Israel to urge Yitzhak Rabin’s government to agree to another withdrawal from Sinai.)

But now those who see liberal American Jews as “Jew boys,” happy to sacrifice Israel’s interests for the sake of cozying up to the goyishe neighbors, have linked up with the ultra-Orthodox politicians who always treated the non-Orthodox streams in America as a mortal enemy and have made major inroads into the Netanyahu camp as well – even though this wasn’t Netanyahu’s intention when he built up his far-right and religious bloc.

It is a coalition built largely on fear and ignorance of mythical enemies trying to eat away at Israel’s Jewish character from within. The platform where this is most evident is Channel 14. This Netanyahu-worshipping TV station has anchors and guests incessantly inveighing against the twin evils of "ha’reformim" and "ha’progress": those insidious anti-Jewish, Arab-loving, gender-bending forces out to destroy Israel.

The irony that so much of this discourse has been imported wholesale from America’s alt-right media and adapted clumsily for an Israeli environment is, of course, lost on them.

Nor are they fazed by the fact that another leader who has been routinely idolized on Channel 14 for his strong stance against LGBTQ rights and staunch friendship of Israel, Vladimir Putin, is now the main cause driving tens of thousands of Jews to emigrate from Russia and Ukraine. Channel 14 itself is owned by an oligarch whose main businesses are based in St. Petersburg.

Open gallery view U. S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, right, and Israeli Foreign Minister Abba Eban in Jerusalem, in 1974. A year later, Kissinger was met with chants of "Jew Boy, go home" when he returned to Israel for talks with then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin about withdrawing fron Sinai. Credit: AP

Facts don’t matter when rank ignorance meets a yearning for Jewish “purity” and ultra-Orthodox hegemony. Or when every Reform Jew is cast as a boycotter of Israel and every Russian-speaking Jew as a closet “Christian” here to scrounge benefits from the state.

The demands of Netanyahu’s coalition partners to override the High Court of Justice ruling that recognized Reform and Conservative conversions to Judaism and to cancel the “grandchild clause” are part of a wider move to end Israel’s formal ties with any non-Orthodox Jewish community or individual. In other words, the majority of American Jews and the rest of the Diaspora.

Netanyahu has convinced his allies that any aid Israel receives from the United States is due to the evangelicals and Donald Trump’s other supporters – and besides, we don’t just have America as an ally; we have Putin as well.

The message has been received and translated into terms that fit their religious ideologies: Non-Orthodox Jews with their progressive notions are fake Jews who are out to harm Israel both physically and spiritually. We are much better off without them.

This wasn’t quite the message Netanyahu intended, but it is now the theme of the new majority in the Knesset upon whom he is relying to return to office. Unless he can find a way to rein in them – and he may no longer have the political power to do so – Israel is about to slam the door on the Diaspora.