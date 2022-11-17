Israeli NBA Player in Spotlight After Kyrie Irving Antisemitism Controversy

WASHINGTON – Deni Avdija is the only Jewish — and Israeli — player currently in the National Basketball Association, a fact that thrust him into the spotlight following Kyrie Irving's antisemitism controversies over the last several weeks.

The 21-year-old Washington Wizards small forward, who previously called for consequences for Irving’s words prior to his suspension from the Brooklyn Nets, was rallied by Washington’s Jewish and Israeli expat community on Wednesday during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game, the first time the embassy ever sponsored an NBA game, was dubbed “Jewish Heritage Night” by the Wizards. The event included several moments highlighting the Jewish community and Israeli culture.

The hundreds of Avdija fans lent him extra support, and he finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks before losing on a last-second three-point shot.

“It was definitely a tough loss but you guys make me happy, So that's the most important thing. I'm always glad to you guys come and support. I truly hear you guys after every basket. Don't think I don't hear you,” the third-year player told a select number of attendees following the game.

While the local community and Avdija are undoubtedly an organic fit, Israelis and American Jews throughout the country turn out to Wizards’ road games to offer their support, waving Israeli flags and offering praise in Hebrew.

“It always puts a smile on my face. Whether I’m in warm-ups or in games and see them, I try to give love as much as I can,” he said.

“This is the first time the Embassy is sponsoring a Washington Wizards game, and I’m confident it won’t be the last," Israel Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog said. "I want to thank the Wizards and their management for this opportunity to spotlight Jewish Heritage Night in the United States.

“This night is extremely important given the rise in racism in general and antisemitic rhetoric and incidents in particular, including in the world of entertainment and sports. Tonight, we celebrate the contributions of the Jewish community to the United States, which are a great answer to antisemitic hate in this country,” he added.

Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. noted the importance of the event, as well as the organization’s support for Avdija and the Jewish community at large. “Sometimes things are said and it's easy to just turn a blind eye. It's most important to address it and condemn those things that are inappropriate. Obviously, Deni is a part of our family. I spoke to him around the time those comments were made,” Unseld Jr. told Haaretz prior to the game.

The third-year player is considered the top Israeli basketball prospect to make it to the NBA, culminating after the Wizards made him the 9th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Born in Kibbutz Beit Zera to a Jewish-Israeli mother and a Yugoslavian basketball player who played professionally in Israel, Avdija made his debut with Maccabi Tel Aviv at 16 years old — the team’s youngest-ever player.

During his four-year career, Avdija was a three-time Israeli League champion, the 2019 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship MVP and the 2020 League MVP (among other accolades).

Avdija’s game on Wednesday was his 97th consecutive NBA game — a testament to his durability and work ethic, particularly after spending this past summer representing Israel in Eurobasket for the first time.

The Israeli is primarily known for his defense, earning him a spot as a starter though was soon benched after struggling offensively. During the Wizards’ recent winning streak, however, Avdija has been restored as a starter after stepped up his offensive game, including matching his career high of 21 points.

Avdija was not shy about highlighting how the support keeps him steady.

“Sometimes when I’m away from home, friends and family, it can be a little lonely. Coming to the games and seeing you guys and the shirts and flags, it brings me a moment of joy. Don’t ever stop. I’m always going to be Israeli and support Israel,” he said.

“You do a really great job of helping a player go through the ups and downs,” he added. “Stick with me and I’ll stick with you and hopefully we’ll reach the top together.”