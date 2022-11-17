Israel, Jordan Pen Environmental Agreement to Rehabilitate Southern Jordan River

Israel signed an agreement with Jordan on Thursday aimed at rehabilitating and developing the southern section of the Jordan River, following the climate conference held in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt.

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg returned to Egypt on Thursday in order to sign the accord, together with Jordan’s Minister of Water and Irrigation, Mohammad al-Najjar and representatives from the United States. The deal was signed after lengthy preparatory work by Israel and Jordan over the last year and a half.

The two countries’ peace treaty contains a clause pertaining to environmental issues, which states the need for cooperation in rehabilitating the Jordan River. The Palestinian Authority is not part of this agreement even though tens of thousands of Palestinians live along the Jordan Valley, with some of their sewage flowing untreated.

In the new document, both countries recognize that rehabilitating the river requires transnational efforts, and that this work will provide new opportunities for cooperation between them, entailing a potential for employment opportunities and an improvement in the quality of life of people living on both sides of the river.

As part of the new steps that were agreed upon, Israel and Jordan will devote resources to dealing with sources of pollution in their respective areas, partly through the construction of sewage treatment plants and the connection of villages and towns in the area to advanced sewage infrastructure. Both countries will take action to improve the river’s water quality in accordance with each country’s rehabilitation plans.

Open gallery view The southern Jordan River, where it meets sewage water, in July. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

In addition to investing in dealing with sources of pollution, the two sides agreed on advancing sustainable agriculture, with an emphasis on arrangements for agricultural drainage and restrictions on chemical pest control substances. There was also agreement on the promotion of local tourism based on a recognition of the river as a focus of attraction which could become a significant source of employment for the region’s residents, on both sides of the border.

In addition, the two sides will examine the possibility of establishing a regional research center devoted to the rehabilitation of other streams that feed into the Jordan River, stemming from the recognition of the importance of scientific and academic cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Zandberg said after the signing that “This was an expression of the close relations between man and nature, and between the two countries. The cleanup of hazards, the restoration of water flow and the bolstering of natural ecological systems along the river will provide health and prosperity to all the populations around it, helping us prepare for the climate crisis.

Today’s signing expresses the wish for environmental cooperation between Israel and Jordan, countries lying along the river which must act together in order to rehabilitate nature and our common future in this area.”

Open gallery view The southern Jordan River, in July. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

Jordan’s Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad al-Najjar told Haaretz in response that Jordan wishes to work with Israel on this issue, hoping that the new Israeli government will cooperate. He said that “this is a long-awaited declaration.

It was part of the peace accord between the two countries, with the understanding that the two countries would work together to restore the river’s vitality. It’s important for both countries; this is a historical river with social and religious importance...now is the time to act. I only hope that the new government works with us in rehabilitating the river.”

The agreement is a direct continuation of a government resolution from July which called for the rehabilitation and development of the southern stretch of the Jordan River, between Lake Kinneret and the Naharayim location, the confluence of the Jordan and Yarmouk Rivers which was formerly the site of a power station.

This was the most significant river rehabilitation plan in 20 years, following the earlier plan for rehabilitating the Yarkon River. As part of the new plan, the amount of water flowing from the lake to the Jordan River will increase four-fold, with a cessation of the channeling of sewage and other pollutants into the river.

In the past, this section of the river had a flow of 700 million cubic meters a year, in comparison to the current 30 million, which includes treated sewage from nearby communities. Moreover, water with high salinity, coming from springs lying along the lakeshore, is currently diverted into the river through a channel running alongside the lake. This project is called the “Salt-water Carrier.”

In fact, only one third of the water in the southern section of the Jordan River comes from Lake Kinneret, something which has led to the pollution of the river and to serious damage to ecological systems alongside it.

The government resolution calling for the river’s rehabilitation, spearheaded by the Environmental Protection Ministry, determines that a plan approved of by the Water Authority last year must be adopted and implemented.

The plan calls for channeling water for agriculture in the Beit She’an area through the southern part of the Jordan River. In tandem, steps will be taken to halt the channeling of polluted or salty water into the river, using this water for agriculture instead. According to the plan, treated sewage water now flowing into the river will be mixed with water in the Salt-water Carrier, which will first be desalinated.

Open gallery view A group of Israeli hikers walking on the hills near the Jordan River where the stream pours into the Dead Sea, near the West Bank city of Jericho, October 14, 2022. Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA - AFP

The government decision also includes steps for ecological rehabilitation along the river’s banks, over an 11-kilometer (6.5 miles) strip. According to the plan, the Environmental Protection Ministry, the Kinneret Drainage and Streams Authority and the Open Spaces Fund at the Israel Land Authority will work together to rehabilitate springs and vegetation along the river.

The EcoPeace Middle East Organization which works for the regional rehabilitation of the southern Jordan River basin welcomed the new agreement. According to the organization’s director Gidon Bromberg, “this is an important message, both for the environment and for regional stability for the hundreds of thousands of people living on both sides of the river. The river has been neglected for decades and has been mainly a missed opportunity.

"In order to completely rehabilitate the river, mainly its southern stretch south of Bezeq Stream, the integration of the Palestinian Authority is also required, given that 60,000 Palestinians live along the Jordan Valley, with some of their sewage remaining untreated,” Bromberg added.

Earlier in November, Israel and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding to move ahead with a water-for-energy deal in which Jordan builds 600 megawatts of solar power capacity that would be exported to Israel in exchange for 200 million cubic metres (mcm) of desalinated water from Israel.

The agreement for what is dubbed Project Prosperity was signed at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in the presence of UAE climate envoy and industry minister Sultan al-Jaber and U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, a statement on Emirati state news agency WAM said.

Reuters contributed to this report.