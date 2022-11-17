Israel's Supreme Court held a hearing Wednesday on the government's challenge to a National Labor Court ruling recognizing the right of disabled people working in sheltered workshops to receive social benefits as employees.

The heath and labor ministries are claiming that the National Labor Court’s precedent-setting decision from about a year ago cannot be put into practice, that it would do real harm to the disabled themselves and would undermine the model on which the sheltered workshops are based. The government also criticized what it described as the National Labor Court's adoption of disability "rights discourse."

“It’s not right that they went to the Supreme Court to appeal a just decision,” said Haim Zer, whose suit filed six years ago resulted in the National Labor Court's ruling. “Those who really work should be paid what they deserve, even if they’re disabled,” he added.

Some in attendance at Wednesday's hearing remarked that the three-justice Supreme Court panel, Justices Alex Stein, Uzi Vogelman and Ofer Grosskopf, didn't seem to find fault with the National Labor Court’s ruling.

Zer worked for almost 12 years at a workplace in Tel Aviv for disabled individuals, mainly assembling electric products. After being dismissed at the end of 2015, he filed suit with the regional labor court, demanding a retroactive minimum wage, pension contributions, vacation and severance pay and other benefits.

His case was dismissed and he was told that the law doesn’t recognize the existence of an employment relationship at rehabilitation employment centers. He appealed and in October of last year, the National Labor Court overturned the lower court’s ruling and decided that Zer was entitled to basic employment benefits.

“The argument that a person who put himself at the disposal of a sheltered workplace, came to work every day and ‘worked’ isn’t entitled to the basic rights granted by law, only because he wasn’t suitable for the open labor market due to his disability, and because of this his work throughout the years should be seen as ‘rehabilitation’ ... is not in keeping with the basic principles of the law on equal rights for disabled persons,” Judge Sigal Davidow-Motola of the National Labor Court wrote in that court's decision.

National Labor Court President Varda Wirth Livne added that beyond his financial claim, “Zer wants more than anything else to be recognized as an employee who did work, rather than someone being rehabilitated and who is being employed as a favor.”

According to the National Labor Court's decision, one cannot make a sweeping claim that a whole group are not deemed employees "only because they have disabilities and were sent as a result of that to a sheltered workshop.”

The court ruled that each case of this kind should be examined separately on its merits to determine whether an employment relationship exists. If it does, the worker is eligible for basic employment benefits (not including a minimum wage), the court ruled.

Some 13,000 people are employed in Israel at about 80 sheltered workshops that are supported by the health and labor ministries.

Zer has been represented pro bono by the Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano law firm. The Bizchut disability rights organization, which is represented by the disability rights clinic at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, also joined the appeal.

The state began its appellate brief with criticism of “rights discourse” regarding disabled people, which it said led the National Labor Court to a solution that as a practical matter cannot be put into practice and that “fails to take the full set of considerations and interests into consideration.”

The two ministries, which refrained for many years from regulating work conditions in the sheltered workshops and failed to supervise them closely, warned of “over-intervention” by the court and of disregard for "the position of the experts and of those authorized to look after the well-being” of disabled people.

The state is claiming that the requirement that each case be examined on its merits to determine whether an employment relationship exists “is not compatible with the well-being of the target audience,” because it “doesn’t permit proper management of the frameworks, professionally and financially.”

This is based on the assumption that the workplace would be quick to lay off anyone recognized as an employee (who would then demand employment benefits). That would “damage the rehabilitation process,” and therefore the ministries asked the court to rule that workplaces for disabled persons are deemed to be only “rehabilitation centers” – therefore barring any possible recognition of the workers as employees.

Judge Davidow-Motola wrote that an economic model of sheltered workshops in which workers do not need to be paid basic employee benefits “is not justification to refrain from ruling that a disabled worker in a sheltered workplace is an ‘employee’ for all intents and purposes.”

The health and labor ministries challenge that, arguing that the National Labor Court's ruling “threatens the very economic feasibility” of the workplaces for disabled people.

A source familiar with the case said that in addition to the legal claims and arguments regarding rehabilitation, the ministries' appeal reflects their concern and that of the Finance Ministry, "that they would have to pay basic social benefits to some of the people working in sheltered workplaces. It’s no accident that this hasn’t been regulated all this time.”

“The state cannot enable employers to evade their obligations. The state hasn’t shown a shred of evidence that this prophecy of doom [that the sheltered workplaces would be shut down] would come true," Zer’s lawyers wrote in their response.

They challenge the argument that sheltered workplaces would refrain from employing disabled people who are recognized as employees. Zer's lawyers claim that the argument is intended “to justify denying their employees’ rights."

Beholden to charity

If the Supreme Court reverses the National Labor Court's decision, they claim that it would transform Zer – and others in a similar situation – from being “an employee with rights like any other worker protected by law into one who isn’t even employed, but is beholden to charity.”

Zer told Haaretz: “I was happy with the Labor Court’s verdict, which said I deserve all the social rights – and that they’re not doing me a favor. Although they claimed that at the workplace we’re only pretending to work, the court ruled that I had been an employee from the first moment, just as I had always felt. Those who work should be given their rights, even in a sheltered workplace.”

He claimed that the health and labor ministries’ goal is to ensure that no disabled person is ever deemed as an employee.

Ron Derech, a lawyer from the Hebrew University clinic for disability rights, said, “It’s regrettable and outrageous that the state, instead of embracing the verdict with both hands, has appealed. We believe that the Supreme Court will prevent the attempt to turn back the wheel.”

Bizchut claimed the appeal “exposed the state’s discriminatory approach to disabled persons.”

The health and labor ministries said that over the past year since the National Labor Court's ruling sheltered workplaces have become more closely supervised.

“The main goal of sheltered workplaces is to rehabilitate and improve cognitive and motor skills and social skills, so the definition of the relations between those being rehabilitated and the workplace as [employment] is not appropriate,” the Labor Ministry said. “Upholding the [National Labor Court's] decision would lead companies to stop placing orders with those workplaces, due to the higher cost of disabled persons’ labor.”