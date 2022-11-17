In First, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Visits Terror Victim's Family in West Bank Settlement

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, has visited a West Bank settlement for the first time, as he offered his condolences to the family of a man who was killed in a terror attack this week.

Nides arrived at Kiryat Netafim on Thursday accompanied by the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, to visit the family of Tamir Avichai, who was stabbed to death by a Palestinian near the settlement of Ariel on Tuesday.

"There is nothing I can say to express my sorrow. I came here to empathize with your pain," Nides said, according to a statement released by the council. "I visited the families of the other victims and found it right to come here, too," he added, saying it was only "appropriate and respectful to arrive here, too. My heart is broken."

According to the statement, Avichai's brother, Neriya, told Nides that the family demands that the U.S. investigate the killing: "You were able to launch an investigation of the journalist [Shireen Abu Akleh], so be fair and launch an investigation here, too."

Dagan told Nides that he appreciates his arrival at the settlement adding: "We will build Samaria. We are believers, and we know that this is our land, and we will keep building it relentlessly."

The American embassy in Israel told Haaretz that Nides' policy on not visiting settlements has not changed, and that he only arrived at Kiryat Netafim to console the mourning family.

Nides has also visited the families of Michael Ledigin and Mordechai Ashkenazi, who were also killed in the stabbing and car-ramming attack on Tuesday.

The assailant, 19-year-old Mohammed Murad Sami Souf, from the town of Hares near Ariel, was killed by the Israeli army while fleeing.