When the leadership of the left-wing Meretz party convenes next week for the first time since the November 1 election, party leader Zehava Galon is expected to announce that she is stepping down from the party’s helm. This follows Meretz’s trouncing in the election, in which for the first time since its founding, it failed to garner enough votes for representation in the Knesset.

Galon initially resigned as the leader of Meretz four years ago, but returned to lead the party in advance of the November 1 vote after Nitzan Horowitz announced that he would not run for another term as Meretz chairman.

When Meretz made its debut in the Knesset in the 1992 election, it had 12 seats, but by 2009, its Knesset faction had shrunk to three seats. In last year's election, it garnered six seats, but it fell just short of the minimum 3.25 percent of the vote in this month's vote, with 3.16 percent.

In an interview with Haaretz's Hilo Glazer following the election, Galon remarked, "With all due respect to myself, my position in the political system is over. Am I sorry? No. Is the responsibility on me? Yes." But she added: "I did everything in an effort to save Meretz."

"I didn't manage to save Meretz. I can't describe how much it pains me," she said. "I feel as if a knife had been thrust into my heart and to this day, it hasn't come out."

"The election results are a disaster for Meretz, a disaster for the country and, yes, also a personal disaster for me," she said two days after the vote. She noted the efforts that she had made in the run-up to the vote to forge a joint slate with the Labor Party, an offer that Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli rebuffed.

"Merav said very openly that she wanted to run independently and that she believes in Meretz. She had her personal considerations. I’m not psychologically analyzing her," Galon said.

She added that she had also warned associates of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who sought to get Meretz and Labor to run jointly, of the risk of the failure to do so if either of the parties fell below the threshold.

Galon took Lapid to task for calling on voters in the anti-Netanyahu bloc at one point to vote for his Yesh Atid party to boost it as the largest party in the bloc. From then on, she said, it was clear that he had given up on the prospect of winning and had told himself that there would be elections again in two years.

"So he was playing Russian roulette, gambling on us," she said. "One of our people spoke with a close associate of Lapid's and told him 'You're playing with fire.' The response was that he got was 'Yes, we know,'" she told Hilo Glazer.

An energetic and active legislator

Galon first entered the Knesset as a Meretz party member in 1999 and made her mark as a vocal member of the opposition and an energetic and active legislator. She introduced a large amount of legislation and dashed from one Knesset committee to the other, vociferously countering the speeches of right-wing representatives in the Knesset plenum and publicly confronting ultra-Orthodox members of parliament.

In 2012, she became the party chairwoman, and under her leadership in the 2013 election, Meretz doubled its presence to six Knesset seats. Two years later, in the 2015 election with Galon still at the helm, the party lost a seat.

Galon had called Meretz a “Zionist leftist party,” but this year she remarked, “We never defined ourselves as a Zionist party, but neither did we define ourselves as a non-Zionist party.”

"Over the course of many years," she told Glazer, "I believed with all my heart that there needed to be a Jewish-Arab party, but at this point in time, it doesn't seem to me that that's feasible. There isn't readiness on either side. I say that in sorrow."

In 2018, Galon announced that Meretz was in need of new leadership, and she stepped down from the position, which was assumed by Tamar Zandberg, under whom the party lost another seat in the April 2019 election, entering the Knesset with the minimum four seats.

In the following election in September of that year, Meretz tried its hand at rebranding itself, running as part of the Democratic Union under the leadership of Nitzan Horowitz, Stav Shafir and Ehud Barak. The party won five Knesset seats, and Horowitz made history as the first gay party leader in the history of the Knesset.

In the next election, in 2020, Meretz ran in a bloc with the Labor Party and Gesher, led by Amir Peretz but only succeeded in electing three candidates to the Knesset. The party went back to running independently in the 2021 election, and entered the Knesset with six seats. Horowitz led the party, and Meretz returned to the coalition, joining the Bennett-Lapid government.

Meretz received three ministerial portfolios: Horowitz was appointed health minister during the coronavirus crisis, Zandberg became environmental protection minister and Esawi Freige served as regional cooperation minister, and in so doing became the second Muslim cabinet minister in Israeli history.

This year, Galon made a comeback and returned to lead Meretz, defeating General (res.) Yair Golan in a no-holds-barred primary that was filled with mutual mud-slinging. “Like the phoenix that rises from the ashes to a new life – Meretz is being reborn tonight,” she said excitedly last summer, when she reassumed leadership of the party. But in this month's election, it turned out that the phoenix had crash-landed.

With reporting by Hilo Glazer.