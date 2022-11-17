Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

The relationship between Benjamin Netanyahu and liberal American Jewry has often been tense, but he never sought to sever ties. His coalition partners have other ideas, though, and he may be powerless to stop it

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer

Since you have chosen to read this column, it won’t be a stretch of the imagination to assume that you are the kind of person who has already read many other pieces in this and other newspapers in recent years on the apparently growing distance between American Jews and Israel.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?