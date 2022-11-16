Haaretz - back to home page
Yesh Atid Accuses Gantz of Breaking Promise Not to Negotiate With Netanyahu

Yesh Atid Chairman, Boaz Toporovsky, asserted on Wednesday that Gantz sent MK Ze’ev Elkin to negotiate with Likud. Gantz’s party said in response: 'Lapid has proved unable to lead – neither a coalition nor an opposition'

Noa Shpigel
Michael Hauser Tov
Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, in 2019.
Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, in 2019.Credit: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters
Noa Shpigel
Michael Hauser Tov

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party accused on Wednesday Defense Minister Benny Gantz of negotiating with Netanyahu despite previous promises to not make deals with Likud.

Yesh Atid Chairman, Boaz Toporovsky, said at a meeting that Gantz sent Ze’ev Elkin, a member of his National Unity party, to negotiate with Likud. Yesh Atid claimed that Gantz and his people are holding direct talks with Likud regarding the filling of temporary committees, while declining to cooperate with the parties of the soon-to-be opposition.

An official in Gantz’s party called Toporovsky’s claims “mendacious briefings by Yesh Atid,” and said that Prime Minister Yair Lapid “has proved unable to lead – neither a coalition nor an opposition.” The official added that Lapid and his people “are doing what they are best at – trashing others.”

The mutual accusations occurred in the context of squabbles regarding the makeup of the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee, the role of the which is to vote on the makeup of standing parliamentary committees before they are brought before the Knesset. In addition, it has the power to appoint temporary deputy speakers.

The committee convened at noon on Wednesday to discuss the staffing of temporary parliamentary committees. Contrary to expectations, MKs Sharren Haskel and Michael Bitton of National Unity voted with the projected coalition parties on the makeup of the two temporary committees.

Last week, Gantz and Lapid indirectly addressed the tensions between them following the election results. Lapid wrote that following an electoral defeat “there are always grudges, there is always anger. It’s human and understandable. But we have a much more important task. We must join forces in the struggle for our beloved country.”

Lapid further added that “The opposition must work together, with full coordination.” Gantz said that “Some tried to make these elections end in a stalemate. Some thought that the largest party approach would succeed.”

Meanwhile, it seems that coalition negotiations have stalled. Shas Chairman Arye Deri, who announced that he is interested in the Finance portfolio, met with Netanyahu, but the two have yet to reach an agreement. Netanyahu told reporters upon leaving the meeting: “A little patience. With God’s help, we’ll establish a right-wing government.”

Netanyahu and Dery at the Knesset. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

Likud has postponed a meeting with Religious Zionism, scheduled for Wednesday, to Thursday. On Tuesday, Netanyahu and Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich spoke for the first time since last week, and sources familiar with the proceedings report that no progress was made.

Smotrich insists on being appointed Defense Minister, and the sources say that Netanyahu reiterated his position that such an appointment would be problematic, as it arouses resistance around the world, and particularly in Washington. Smotrich, for his part, has made it clear that he won’t back down.

