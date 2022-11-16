These Two Politicians Want to Lead Israel's Finance Ministry. Careful What You Wish For

The job of Israel’s next finance minister – along with defense, one of the two most powerful portfolios in the cabinet – remains up for grabs. But whoever gets it may find himself assuming the post at a pivotal but inauspicious moment, when economic growth is tailing off and with the budget surpluses politicians have been looking to spend rapidly disappearing.

The two leading candidates are Arye Dery and Bezalel Smotrich. Because their respective parties performed so well in the November 1 election – with Smotrich’s Religious Zionism picking up 14 Knesset seats and Dery’s Shas 11, compared to Likud’s 32 – both men are in a strong position to demand one ministry or the other.

But how much either really covets the finance portfolio is unclear. It is even less certain that Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu wants to give the two most powerful ministries to his coalition partners rather than to someone in his own Likud party.

Dery told Netanyahu on Sunday that he wants the treasury post, though a plea bargain he made earlier this year to avoid being tried on tax violations may complicate matters. However, if he were to get the treasury, Netanyahu would then be hard-pressed not to give Smotrich defense.

Against that, given the challenges the next finance minister faces, Netanyahu may see the portfolio as a poisoned chalice he would rather have one of his coalition partners take and allow Likud to maintain a safe distance.

If Netanyahu opts to keep the treasury in Likud hands, the two leading candidates are Eli Cohen, a former economy and industry minister, and Nir Barkat, who began his career as a high-tech investor and had expected to be named finance minister after the 2020 election but lost out to Yisrael Katz. The latter is another possible candidate to return to the job.

During the election campaign, neither Dery nor Smotrich offered much in the way of economic policy proposals so there is little way of gauging what they would do as finance minister.

Religious Zionism’s economic agenda, such as it was, focused on making the public sector more efficient by tying pay to performance and banning strikes by workers in critical sectors. It also promised to simplify the tax regime by eliminating exemptions while reducing tax rates. Its proposals, however, were short on details.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich in the Knesset earlier today. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Shas never presented a formal economic platform at all, but did make two promises: to issue an annual “food security voucher” to the poor; and to establish an authority to combat poverty. However, it offered few details on either plan.

The party also vowed to end the “draconian taxes” imposed by the outgoing finance minister, Avigdor Lieberman – apparently a reference to levies he placed on sugary drinks and disposable dishes, both of which are heavily used by Shas’ ultra-Orthodox voters.

Meanwhile, the two parties and the other prospective coalition partners are piling in with demands for more spending and tax cuts. Likud has talked about tax cuts as well as lower prices for electricity, water and energy – all of which would involve more government spending and less revenues.

Likud and many of the other prospective coalition partners have proposed free education up to age 3, which could cost the treasury as much as 20 billion shekels ($5.9 billion) annually. Religious Zionism wants to step up spending on the police, while the Haredi parties have reportedly won promises from Netanyahu to more than double annual subsidies for yeshiva and kollels to nearly 3 billion shekels.

‘Built on sand’

In theory, the government’s finances are strong enough to absorb a lot of extra spending. In the 12 months through October, the treasury had amassed a surplus of 30.1 billion shekels. But that surplus has been narrowing in recent months and turned into a deficit in October.

Standard & Poor’s, the international credit rating agency, said in a report Friday that revenue growth for the government “is already rapidly decelerating.” Between that and expectations that the government will increase spending to ease the rising cost of living, S&P said it expected Israel to run a general government deficit averaging 2 percent of gross domestic product annually over the next three years.

Pinchas Landau, an independent economic analyst, says the waning budget surplus is part and parcel of a rapidly changing economic environment that Israeli politicians have yet to digest.

“Economic policy will have to change radically because the world is changing rapidly,” he says. “It means the primary issues facing the economy are inflation, rising interest rates and global recession. Therefore, all the comfortable assumptions and promises they have been spreading around – they are all built on sand.”

Thanks in large part to a booming high-tech sector, the Israeli economy sustained a relatively small downturn during the coronavirus pandemic and then staged a powerful rebound in 2021 and 2022, when GDP grew by 8.9 and 6 percent, respectively. But S&P sees Israel’s economy expanding just 2 percent next year.

“Near-term downside risks to Israel’s growth have risen. Over 60 percent of Israel’s goods and services trade is with the U.S. and European countries, where we project growth will slow sharply in 2023,” S&P said, though it affirmed Israel’s AA-/A-1+ sovereign rating and assigned it a “stable” outlook.

“We therefore expect lower corporate investments from the countries that purchase Israeli services, which will in turn weigh on the small and open Israeli economy,” it said.

Meantime, inflation appears to have peaked, with the annual rate in October holding steady from the month before at 4.6 percent. Bank Leumi said in a report last month that the consumer price index will likely trend lower over the next 12 months, but still remain at an elevated 3.6 percent.

But that doesn’t mean the Bank of Israel will begin lowering interest rates anytime soon. “Inflation in services is accelerating in the face of strong domestic demand – a development that will continue to support monetary tightening by the Bank of Israel, which plans to turn real interest rates positive as soon as possible,” Leumi economist Yaniv Bar wrote.

Leumi expects the central bank to raise its base rate next week by as much as 0.75 percentage points, to 3.5 percent.

Housing prices, meanwhile, are still showing few signs of leveling off, much less turning lower, after jumping 19 percent year on year in July-August 2022.

Open gallery view A new apartment block being built in Ramat Gan earlier this year. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

On the one hand, rising borrowing costs for mortgages are starting to ease demand pressure on the housing market. In October, Israeli banks granted 6.1 billion shekels in home loans, 45 percent less than they did on average over the past 12 months. The High Holy Days during October helped lower the number, but so did a 50 percent increase in the interest rate on shekel mortgages to 4.7 percent, bankers say.

However, rising borrowing costs are not only deterring potential home buyers but making it harder for builders to get loans. TheMarker reported last week that Bonei Yisrael, the contractors trade association, said housing starts had declined in September to just 4,671 units, a 29 percent drop from last May’s peak of 6,591.

If the supply of new housing continues to contract, lower demand won’t have that much of an impact on prices.

The outgoing government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid had sought to take measures to stem rising housing prices, but the Netanyahu-led opposition blocked them. The parties comprising the incoming coalition are proposing to implement much the same measures, and this time they have a safer Knesset majority. Whether the measures will work, however, remains to be seen.