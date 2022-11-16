How a Disjointed Opposition Can Still Have an Impact on Israel's Agenda

Just before Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth government is sworn in, the Knesset opposition that is supposed to fight against it looks fragmented and divided: The expected leader of the opposition, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and the head of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz are not in touch with each other; and Lapid and Labor party chairwoman Merav Michaeli are exchanging blows in public over the responsibility for the electoral failure.

At the same time, it is quite doubtful whether it will be possible to advance any joint agenda for Yisrael Beiteinu on the right and Hadash-Ta’al on the left.

The collapse and disappearance of Meretz, one of the most experienced opposition parties over the past 30 years, is expected to make the battle against the stable right wing coalition that is expected to be formed within just a few weeks.

In addition to all of these things, it is possible in the not so distant future that one of the opposition parties will stop harassing the new government and will try to join forces with it to neutralize the influence of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Nonetheless, over the years opposition lawmakers have proved that they can have real influence on the agenda.

The actions of some opposition lawmakers in previous Knessets have stood out – and wouldn't embarass a subversive intelligence agency: The secret recruitment of ministers and MKs from the government coalition to skip important committee and plenum votes; convincing government officials and legal advisers to express objections to legislation or reforms the government was proposing; and even campaigns putting pressure on rabbis to convince them that coalition initiatives would harm their communities.

“Sometimes you ask someone for help, sometimes you just ask them not to interfere,” former MK Dov Khenin from Hadash told Haaretz in 2019. “You can look at the lists of legislation by the right and examine link by link why they were stopped and how. You will see a lot of times use was made of parliamentary tools, bylaws, formal requests to various government ministries that led to a change in this section or another. But it’s not enough, many times you need other people to lend a hand or not to enlist on behalf of the other side.”

One of the arenas where the opposition has succeeded in demonstrating achievements over the years is in social legislation, and mostly concerning laws that affected the poorer classes, or attempts to improve the situation of IDF soldiers. “Almost no MK, from the right or left, wants to have written about them that they voted against helping the needy,” a lawmaker from the previous Knesset characterized it recently.

One of the accomplishments of the opposition that stands out in this way was the height of the struggle in January 2017 led by late MK Ilan Gilon to set disability allowances equal to the minimum wage. Gilon managed to pass in its preliminary reading his bill on the issue – in spite of the government’s objections.

In an exceptional move for an opposition MK, Gilon succeeded in recruiting support from all parties for the declarative step. The law may have been blocked at a later stage, but to his credit understandings were reached with government representatives on raising disability allowances to 4,050 shekels in a number of stages, and this sum was linked to changes in the average wage.

Another tool the opposition has at its disposal is public pressure on coalition MKs for them to oppose legislative initiatives the government plans on promoting. In recent years, widespread “pockets of opposition” operated within the government in recent years that blocked controversial flagship reforms.

Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu party is an outstanding example of this: Kahlon instructed his party to block the wave of legislation from the right against the legal system, and in doing so prevented the efforts of Miri Regev to advance the “loyalty in culture law” – which was intended to allow the denial of government funds to cultural institutions that presented works “to subvert the country and its symbols.”

But in retrospect, senior Kulanu MKs said the move did not pay off for the party, it did not bring in support from moderate right wing voters – who were the party’s base of support – and hurt it electorally. In the election that came after this, Kulanu shrunk from 10 seats to just four.

Along with these examples, opposition MKs have admitted throughout the years that they have pulled all sorts of tricks, and this enables them to achieve impressive accomplishments. Khenin was considered until his retirement three years ago to be one of the record holders in Knesset legislation, even though he was part of a small opposition party. “

I have no complaints,” he told Haaretz in the interview when he left the Knesset. “In some of the Knessets I passed more laws than the coalition and I was in first place on the list of legislators – or at least near the top.

But the number isn’t important, it’s the content. You need a lot of patience, every bill has its moment. You need to map out your allies, check who can oppose the bill and examine if it’s possible to neutralize them. You also need to enlist the public and apply pressure. The public is a very central key.”

Khenin declined at the time to reveal the methods that allowed him advance the move: “I belong to a small party – a minority party in the Knesset. We don’t have a lot of power. If we reveal everything we do, our ability to act will be much more limited.”