Syria Strikes Drive Iran to Reopen Maritime Front Against Israel

Tuesday's attack on an Israeli-owned oil tanker in the Persian Gulf was an unusual incident. Iran was immediately blamed due to the attack's location, objective, timing and context.

It seems to have been an attempted retaliation for an attack attributed to Israel on an Iranian weapons convoy on the Iraqi-Syrian border last week.

The Israeli security establishment is already describing the attack as a "strategic mistake" by Iran and will try to leverage it against the regime. Tensions are already high as next week marks the opening of the FIFA World Cup in neighboring Qatar.

The 'war between the wars' that Israel is waging against Iran and its allies has spilled into the sea for about two and a half years now, but was effectively over by the summer of 2021.

At that time, international media outlets reported on dozens of Israeli attacks aimed at Iranian vessels, most of which were tankers that transported oil to Syria.

Israel claimed that the Iranians sell the oil to the Syrians, thus violating the international embargo, and that the profits were used to finance the supply of weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

To this the Iranians responded with a series of attacks in and near the Gulf, targeting ships and tankers partially owned by Israelis. In the worst of these attacks, which occurred in July 2021, two crew members were killed on the Mercer Street oil tanker.

Since then, incidents occurring at sea have subsided and both sides seemed to prefer to trade blows in other arenas. Yet this has changed in recent weeks, after the Iranians suffered several blows which they attributed to Israel.

On November 8, an Iranian truck convoy that was smuggling weapons was bombed near the Al-Bukamal border crossing in eastern Syria. Three days ago, another air attack was reported, this time on an airport near the central Syrian province of Homs.

On Tuesday, a Georgian news outlet reported that recently there was an unsuccessful attempt by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to kidnap an Israeli businessman in the country.

All these events are taking place in a bustling international context, in which two developments stand out. The Iranian regime is facing a widespread wave of protests which has been going on for months now and started with women fighting for their right not to wear a veil.

Iran has also tightened its ties with Russia by supplying attack drones for its war in Ukraine. The outcome of these actions was the continuous undermining of Iran's status in the West.

At this stage it is still unclear whether the Biden administration, even after securing relatively positive results in the midterm elections last week, will choose to try and renew talks with Iran in order to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

In the Tuesday assault on the oil tanker, co-owned by a company belonging to Israeli businessman Idan Ofer, the Iranians used an attack drone of a similar model to that used by the Russians in Ukraine. Sources in Israel say that the damage caused to the tanker is minimal. No injuries were reported, and it also appears that there were no Israeli citizens on board.

Israel is now seeking to garner the support of the international community, and especially the Americans, to take more proactive and aggressive steps towards the Iranians.

As the leader of the international coalition, the U.S. is in charge of the safety of navigation in the Persian Gulf. Yet it is still difficult to see Washington embarking on a significant military campaign against Iran in the near or distant future as the World Cup stands in the way.

Sources in Israel claimed that the attack on the oil tanker may reflect an Iranian attempt to cast a shadow over the opening of the tournament in Qatar, the neighboring country whose relations with Tehran are always complex and sometimes even tense.

I doubt if this is a correct explanation. The regime in Tehran is already facing a wave of protests and having difficulty suppressing them. Even some of the players of the Iranian national team publicly sympathized with the protesters.

In addition, the Portuguese coach of the Iranian national team, Carlos Queiroz, was bombarded with questions about his position towards the protest at a press conference ahead of Iran's opening game in the tournament.

Any Iranian attempt to disrupt the World Cup will hit the regime like a boomerang and turn the spotlight towards its internal troubles. It is therefore more likely that what happened in the Gulf on Tuesday was an attempt to take revenge on Israel or at least send it a harsh warning, following its previous alleged attacks in Syria.

Yet when it comes to the Iranians, one should never say "never". Right now it seems that the attack on the oil tank was a threatening, but still limited, signal for Israel and the West, which is not aimed at setting the whole region ablaze, at least not right now.