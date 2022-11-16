Settlers Carry Out 20 Attacks Against Palestinians, Israeli Soldiers in Less Than 48 Hours

Some 20 incidents of violence against Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank have been reported since the deadly terror attack on Tuesday morning which saw three Israelis murdered over a span of 25 minutes.

According to the Israeli security establishment, stone-throwing incidents account for most of the reported attacks.

One of the incidents took place near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, northwest of Nablus, where a Palestinian truck driver was attacked and his vehicle set on fire.

The driver, Burhan Jirab, said he was driving towards Nablus when the attackers surrounded his vehicle. "At first, I didn't recognize that it was settlers, I thought they were Palestinians, so I drove slowly, and then they brutally attacked me with sticks and stones. I started screaming and asking for help. There were soldiers there and I ran to their jeep to hide," he said, adding that the assailants later set the truck on fire.

The incidents occurred on the heels of a deadly stabbing attack at two separate sites near the West Bank settlement of Ariel on Tuesday morning, when three Israelis were killed and three others were wounded. The Israeli army shot dead the Palestinian assailant.

One of the men killed was 50-year-old Tamir Avichai, a father of six from the Kiryat Netafim settlement in the northern West Bank. The second victim was identified as 36-year-old Michael Ledigin, from the city of Bat-Yam in central Israel. The third victim was 59-year-old Mordechai Ashkenazi, a father of three from the central city of Yavne.

Later on Tuesday, the assailant was identified as 19-year-old Muhammad Murad Sami Souf from the village of Hares in the northern West Bank. He obtained a work permit for the Ariel Industrial Park and has no criminal background. According to Palestinian sources, his father, a Fatah member, was previously imprisoned in Israel.