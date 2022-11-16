Likud MK Miki Zohar and Wife Appear on Reality Cooking Show, Violating Knesset Ethics Rule

Likud lawmaker Miki Zohar and his wife have appeared over the last two weeks on the reality cooking show “Winning Kitchen VIP,” violating a Knesset ethics rule barring sitting MKs from regular participation on television shows.

Due to concern that regular ties between a serving politician and a broadcast entity may cause serious ethical issues, the Knesset Ethics Committee has explicitly prohibited the regular participation of MKs and ministers in TV shows.

According to a Knesset Ethics Committee decision from 2012, “The committee seeks to balance the need of MKs to express themselves in various media and promote messages and agendas and the need to prevent a situation in which an MK is identified with a particular media organ, received material benefit from it in the form of regular exposure over time, and may even find themselves in a conflict of interest, when matters pertaining to that media organ are discussed at the Knesset and its committees.”

Open gallery view בני הזוג זוהר מבשלים. למטה באדום, הסיר של חברת ארקוסטיל Credit: Keshet 12

Zohar claims that he approached the Ethics Committee prior to taking part in the show, but since it hasn’t convened in the past year, he received no response. The failure to establish the Ethics Committee is highly irregular, and the blame lies with none other than Zohar’s own party, Likud. Zohar therefore approached the committee knowing it has no ability to decide the matter.

Zohar further claims that he approached the Knesset's legal adviser, att. Sagit Afek, prior to the beginning of shooting. Earlier this year Afek issued a directive including a ban on participating in reality shows, following the appearances of Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (National Unity) and MK Dudi Amsalem (Likud) on Master Chef.

Zohar told Afek that he was unaware of such a ban, and that when he learned of it he was already under contract with the show's producer, Keshet. Enforcing ethics rules is not under the authority of the Knesset’s legal counsel, however, but under that of the Ethics Committee, as is the power to sanction lawmakers.

The reality cooking show genre is filled with marketing content and regularly promotes featured brands. In “Winning Kitchen VIP,” the camera pans to brands like Shufersal, Gad Dairy and Arcosteel while the Zohar couple cook dishes for judges Haim Cohen and Ruthi Brudo.

In his response Zohar said that he himself receives no compensation, and that he has not promoted the show through PR interviews. Zohar's wife, however, was paid.

"Winning Kitchen VIP" aired a few days after elections for the 25th Knesset from which the right, led by Likud, emerged victorious.

This is not the first time Zohar is involved in a Keshet reality show. His son Eliav won last summer's season of The Next Star, and Zohar was interviewed alongside him several times – but within the permissible boundaries.

Zohar, who ranked tenth in the primaries, was among those rumored to be in the offing to receive senior positions in the incoming government. In interparty talks held in recently, his name was mentioned in connection with the post of Sport and Culture Minister as well as Chairman of the Economics Committee. Both posts deal with the broadcast market, among other issues.