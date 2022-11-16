Israel to Revoke Work Permits for 500 Palestinians Related to West Bank Terrorist

Israel will revoke work and entry permits for 500 Palestinians related to the Palestinian assailant who carried out an attack near the settlement of Ariel on Tuesday.

The assailant was identified as 19-year-old Muhammad Murad Sami Souf from the village of Hares in the northern West Bank, who obtained a work permit for the Ariel Industrial Park. After the attack, IDF forces conducted searches in the town of Hares, arresting several of Souf's family members, including two of his brothers and his father.

The decision to revoke permits accords with a security cabinet ruling from March, that called to arrest wider circles of people related to terror suspects, in order to increase deterrence amongst the Palestinians. Security officials who briefed the ministers, advised that young Palestinians were not deterred by Israeli security forces' operations, so additional steps were required to curb the wave of terror attacks.

The entrance to the Ariel settlement's industrial zone, where the Palestinian attacker stabbed a security guard, seriously wounding him, on Tuesday. The attacker had a work permit in the area.

Before March's decision, Israel denied permits only from immediate family members of suspects, but this is now widened to include cousins, grandfathers and even friends and neighbors -regardless if there is evidence to suggest they knew about the attacks in advance or collaborated in any way.

Israeli medics and security forces check the scene of an attack in the Ariel Industrial Zone in the West Bank onTuesday.

Over the course of 25 minutes on Tuesday, Souf killed three Israelis, and wounded three others in an attack that involved stabbings and a car ramming near the West Bank settlement of Ariel.

According to the Israeli security establishment, some 20 incidents of violence against Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank have been reported since the deadly terror attack on Tuesday morning. Stone-throwing incidents account for most of the reported attacks. In one incident a Palestinian truck driver was attacked by settlers who torched his truck.