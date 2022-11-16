Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel to Revoke Work Permits for 500 Palestinians Related to West Bank Terrorist

The move follows Tuesday's rampage near the West Bank settlement of Ariel, that left 3 Israelis dead and 3 others wounded ■ Israel can now deny work permits from friends and neighbors of suspected terrorists, after the security cabinet decided to widen the 'circle of deterrence' earlier this year

Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Border Policeman checking IDs and work permits of Palestinian workers.
Israeli border policeman checking IDs and work permits of Palestinian workers in the West Bank.Credit: AP
Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich

Israel will revoke work and entry permits for 500 Palestinians related to the Palestinian assailant who carried out an attack near the settlement of Ariel on Tuesday.

The assailant was identified as 19-year-old Muhammad Murad Sami Souf from the village of Hares in the northern West Bank, who obtained a work permit for the Ariel Industrial Park. After the attack, IDF forces conducted searches in the town of Hares, arresting several of Souf's family members, including two of his brothers and his father.

The decision to revoke permits accords with a security cabinet ruling from March, that called to arrest wider circles of people related to terror suspects, in order to increase deterrence amongst the Palestinians. Security officials who briefed the ministers, advised that young Palestinians were not deterred by Israeli security forces' operations, so additional steps were required to curb the wave of terror attacks.

The entrance to the Ariel settlement's industrial zone, where the Palestinian attacker stabbed a security guard, seriously wounding him, on Tuesday. The attacker had a work permit in the area.Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Before March's decision, Israel denied permits only from immediate family members of suspects, but this is now widened to include cousins, grandfathers and even friends and neighbors -regardless if there is evidence to suggest they knew about the attacks in advance or collaborated in any way.

Israeli medics and security forces check the scene of an attack in the Ariel Industrial Zone in the West Bank onTuesday.Credit: GIL COHEN-MAGEN - AFP

Over the course of 25 minutes on Tuesday, Souf killed three Israelis, and wounded three others in an attack that involved stabbings and a car ramming near the West Bank settlement of Ariel.

According to the Israeli security establishment, some 20 incidents of violence against Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank have been reported since the deadly terror attack on Tuesday morning. Stone-throwing incidents account for most of the reported attacks. In one incident a Palestinian truck driver was attacked by settlers who torched his truck.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?