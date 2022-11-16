In the Shadow of West Bank Attack, the Knesset Inauguration Felt Like a Memorial Service

Excitement and festivities, along with some clearly noticeable concerns, were felt at Tuesday's 25th Knesset inauguration.

At the dissolution of the 24th Knesset several months ago, MK Sharren Haskel of the National Unity Party had had difficulty walking as she was in advanced-stage pregnancy with twins.

Several months later she arrived to the new Knesset's swearing in with her twins in a double stroller and her eldest daughter alongside. Later in the day, MK Matan Kahana of the National Unity Party and MK Ron Katz of Yesh Atid cradled the twins, as the 120 lawmakers declared one after the other "I pledge myself!"

Open gallery view MK Sharren Haskel (National Unity Party) and her twins in the Knesset on Tuesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In the afternoon, many incoming and outgoing MKs passed through the government floor where they were interviewed by various media outlets. Several family members of the lawmakers were also interviewed, among them Yaffa Dery, wife of Shas leader Arye Dery.

Former MKs were also present, including Pnina Rosenblum, who managed to take a picture with the seemingly embarrassed Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

"I'm having mixed emotions," admitted Labor's Naama Lazimi, who celebrated her election to first place in her party's primaries a few months ago. Lazimi folded her hands with a worried gaze.

"On the one hand it's inauguration day, yet on the other I have great concern about the apparent incoming coalition and the risks it may pose to our government branches and to vulnerable sectors of our population," she said.

Outgoing Science, Technology and Space Minister, Orit Farkash-Hacohen of the National Unity Party expressed the same emotions as she prepared to return to the Knesset for the fifth time.

"This time my feelings are mixed because of the political configuration that's being formed," she said. "I hope that my concerns will come to nothing and that the incoming government will be a little more balanced. We've never seen anything like it before."

Yet there were plenty who celebrated the inauguration. From the early hours of the morning many MKs – 23 of them for the first time – poured into the Knesset and were handed a flower and a ribbon.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism), on Tuesday. Credit: Emil Salman

Several outgoing MKs also arrived, perhaps to say their goodbyes. At midday, faction meetings were held as is customary on Mondays, and some were even open to the media.

The factions' rooms were redistributed: the Labor party's room, for example, was moved to a relatively distant corridor previously occupied by the United Arab List faction. The far-right Otzma Yehudit faction received Hadash faction's room. The sign bearing the name of the right-wing Yamina party disappeared as if it had never existed. Meretz party's sign was also removed, although it was already in a corner on the floor.

In comments at the inaugural meeting Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy said "The outgoing Knesset marked a low point in the history of our country, with its offensive and slanderous discourse, its subversive claims against the legitimacy of a legitimate government and breaking all rules of formality this house depends on."

Open gallery view Pnina Rosenblum, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Amir Ohana and Galit Distal Atbaryan on Tuesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The speaker added that "this swearing in reflects our wish for a lasting correction, a willingness for different conduct." Unlike the conduct we have grown used to, the session was held in an exemplary manner without shouting or contestations. Still, it is doubtful whether Levy's heartfelt wishes will come true.

After the special plenary meeting, a toast was held in the Chagall lounge. One new lawmaker not identified by security had to explain that he was allowed to attend. Another MK, now a member of the opposition, peeked in and then disappeared, admitting that she really had nothing to do there.

Likud MK Amichai Chikli did not drink the wine, nor did he seem exhilarated by the occasion. The attack that took place in Ariel earlier on Tuesday, he explained, ruined any festivities.

Idit Silman, also from Likud, who moved from the previous coalition to the incoming one, told us the same. When singer Lee Biran sang "There's love in me," and despite the red carpet and trumpets, the overwhelming feeling was of a memorial service.

The inauguration was also an opportunity for random and unplanned encounters. For example, Moshe Saada, the new Likud member, introduced his family to Amichai Chikli, who is also new to the faction.

"It doesn't seem like it will be an easy ride in the coalition nor in the opposition," concluded an associate of a senior minister, who is now in the opposition.

But former Knesset Secretary-General Yardena Meller-Horowitz was smiling a lot. "It's exciting and it's beautiful and it's a special day," she said. Meller-Horowitz was the first woman Knesset Secretary-General, and retired last March. "I love the Knesset and I miss it. Today was very exciting to me. I wish much success to the 25th Knesset and to the people of Israel."