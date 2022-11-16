Election Results Show That ‘Moderate’ Settlement Efrat Is Anything But

The West Bank settlement of Efrat was founded nearly 40 years ago by Shlomo Riskin, the former rabbi of the Lincoln Square Synagogue in Manhattan and a towering figure in Modern Orthodoxy. An advocate of greater roles for women in Jewish ritual life, Riskin was often at loggerheads with the rigidly Orthodox Chief Rabbinate’s office over his progressive views and rulings. The first Israeli woman to serve as the spiritual leader of an Orthodox congregation also comes from this community.

As West Bank settlements go, Efrat has long been considered moderate. It is a place of well-to-do, white-collar professionals, many of them immigrants from the United States, who like to boast about the good relations they enjoy with Palestinians from neighboring villages.

And yet, in the November 1 election, nearly half the voters in this settlement – 48 percent, to be precise – cast their ballots for a far-right reactionary party once considered beyond the pale.

The Religious Zionism party, which won 14 out of 120 seats in the Knesset, is a merger of three factions. The first is the National Union, headed by Bezalel Smotrich, who supports extremist elements in the settler movement and who has gone on record saying he would not want his wife to share a hospital room with an Arab woman after giving birth. Another is Otzma Yehudit, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, a disciple of the Jewish supremacist rabbi Meir Kahane. Until recently, Ben-Gvir kept a photograph in his home of Baruch Goldstein, the settler who massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron. The party’s third faction, Noam, is headed by Avi Maoz, a rabbi notorious for inciting against the LGBTQ community.

Religious Zionism won more votes than any other party in Efrat, once a stronghold of Likud –which tailed far behind with just 21 percent of the vote. It almost doubled its strength from the previous election in March 2021, when the top vote-getter in Efrat was Yamina, the more liberal religious party headed by Naftali Bennett, with 43 percent of the vote. But after Bennett, left the Prime Minister’s Office in June, the party dissolved, leaving religious voters with fewer options.

Had Yamina run again, it likely would have made little difference, says Mayor Oded Revivi, noting that the party lost many supporters when it agreed to sit in a coalition government with left-wing parties and the Islamist United Arab List.

“In the last election, Bennett got a higher percentage of votes here in Efrat than he did anywhere in the country,” says Revivi, who has been mayor for nearly 15 years. “He basically took those votes, and said, ‘Thank you very much, but now I’m going to do whatever I want.’ People here felt very betrayed, and for those who couldn’t bring themselves to vote Likud for whatever reason, there really was no other choice but Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.”

‘Everyone we’ve trusted with experience has been a failure’

With roughly 11,000 residents, the so-called capital of the Gush Etzion bloc is situated about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) south of Jerusalem and 6.5 kilometers east of the Green Line, Israel’s pre-1967 border. About 90 percent of its residents identify as religious, and close to half are English-speakers — mostly immigrants from the United States.

That would include social media activist Avi Abelow, who emigrated from New York more than 30 years ago at the age of 18. In this last election, he switched his vote from Likud to Religious Zionism. His decision was motivated, he says, by his deep distrust of the Arabs serving in the Israeli parliament and genuine fears for this own safety, living where he does among a hostile Palestinian population.

Open gallery view A Palestinian laborer works on a new building in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, last year. Credit: Maya Alleruzzo / AP

“In Efrat, you have a lot of people who consider themselves to be on the modern side of Orthodoxy in their religious approach, but they understand that our lives are in danger under a government that includes the Muslim Brotherhood,” he says, referring derogatorily to the United Arab List, which is often accused by the right of taking its cues from the Egyptian-based Islamist movement that is hostile to Israel.

Abelow also accuses the outgoing center-left government of doing little to crack down on “nationalist-motivated crimes” against Jews and not protecting West Bank settlements from what he describes as attempts by local Palestinians to encroach on their territory. “The Arabs here are trying to strangle our communities,” he says.

When asked why he believes Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, who have no security or military experience, would be better placed to address these issues than the ex-generals in the opposing political camp, he says: “Everyone we’ve trusted with experience has been a failure, so why should we trust people who come from within the system?”

Although many liberal Orthodox residents of Efrat were of the same religious mold as Yamina’s Matan Kahana, who served as religious affairs minister in the outgoing government, they could not bring themselves to vote for his new political home – Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party. Many were upset with Kahana, says Mayor Revivi, for trying to push his own appointees into the local religious authority. “But mainly they feared that if they voted for his party, they’d find themselves once again with a leftist government,” he says.

Lenny Ben-David, a public affairs consultant and historian, emigrated for the United States and served in the past as a diplomat in Washington. He has been living in Efrat for 26 years. Fourteen of his extended family members, who also live in the settlement, cast their ballots on November 1. “They all voted for Smotrich and Ben-Gvir,” he says. “I was the exception.”

The deciding factor for all of them, he says, was personal safety. “They have a lot of kids, they’re on the roads all the time, and this is what really matters to them.”

No red lines

The surge in popularity of the far right in Efrat did not surprise Sara Yael Hirschhorn, the author of “City on a Hilltop,” an acclaimed academic publication on the role of American immigrants in the settler movement. “In spite of their liberal, bourgeoisie, even cosmopolitan veneer, many of Efrat's residents – especially as the Riskin days have mostly come to a close – are hard-core ultranationalists,” she says. “Living in a million-dollar mansion doesn’t make a person a liberal, and Efrat’s new settlers, increasingly native-born Israelis and younger, are likely following the footsteps of the generational shift in Israeli politics.”

Open gallery view Children play after a snowstorm in Efrat, last winter. Credit: Emil Salman

In her book published five years ago, Hirschhorn describes Efrat as “an upscale suburban settlement often stereotyped by both its inhabitants and opponents as ‘occupied Scarsdale,’ promising million-dollar mansions alongside messianic redemption over the Green Line.”

The reason so many residents of the settlement chose Religious Zionism in this latest election round, she believes, was “the lack of a more ‘credible’ hawkish alternative with a religious Zionist underpinning.”

“That doesn't excuse Efrat voters for throwing their support behind known racists, homophobes and those less than committed to the rule of law, Israeli democracy and minority rights, if ‘only’ to fulfill their core values and policy preferences within the religious Zionist camp,” she adds.

Rabbi Avidan Freedman, 42, could be considered an outlier. He is a prominent activist in the campaign to end Israeli arms sales to rogue regimes, and was among a handful of religious Israelis from the settlements who would show up regularly at the anti-Netanyahu protests outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem in the year preceding the 2021 election.

Many of his neighbors voted for Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, he believes, because the only other party claiming to represent the religious Zionist community – Ayelet Shaked’s Habayit Hayedi – had little chance of garnering enough votes to make it into the Knesset.

“It still disturbs me deeply that people are willing to make these political calculations and have what seems to me like no red lines or not enough red lines,” he says.