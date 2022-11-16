Analysis |
Netanyahu's First Major Headache: Choosing His Next Defense Minister
Far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich has thrown his hat into the ring, but Benjamin Netanyahu would prefer to give the job to Arye Dery – or, better yet, keep it for himself
The defense minister is often described as the “most powerful person in Israel after the prime minister.” In some ways, he – it’s always been a man – is even more powerful than the prime minister.
