Israel’s ‘Neutrality’ on Ukraine Is a Disgrace, and a Miscalculation

After his country voted to support the UN draft resolution for an international probe into Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories, the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem for a reprimand. Israel was quick to emphasize that Ukraine voted in this instance alongside Iran – and the really brave ones noted that Russia did so as well.

But Ukraine wasn’t the only one. About a dozen countries in the European Union, the Arab countries with which Israel has normalized ties and Azerbaijan, to which Israel gladly sells weapons, all voted in favor of the resolution, which formally requests an opinion from the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the legal consequences of Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory” since 1967.

Azerbaijan, incidentally, still has no embassy in Israel – it is planning to open one soon, in Tel Aviv rather than Jerusalem. We aren’t likely to see Israel's next foreign minister reprimanding the new Azerbaijani ambassador about this issue when he lands in Israel.

So why reprimand Ukraine, of all countries? Because in the nine months since the Russian invasion, Israel has spent hours upon hours attempting to explain why it won't sell its famous aerial defense systems to Ukraine, of all countries. Everyone knows the official argument – if we supply weapons to defend Ukraine’s administrative buildings, infrastructure and homes, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be angry at us and then, oy vey.

Other arguments emerged later: What if our weapons fall into the hands of the Iranians (something that really did happen with an Israeli drone that was originally sold to Russia)? What if we need those weapons and find our inventory running low? And more.

To be clear, Israel has been refusing to sell weapons to Ukraine since 2014, after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and before it entered Syria, becoming a central player in the developments across our northern border. Israel's desire to avoid a conflict with Moscow is strong, and comes at almost any price.

This policy was somehow acceptable to Western decision makers until February 24. After the Russian invasion, these explanations were no longer well-received, unsurprisingly, not least when Israel's apologetics come from a country says that it honors the motto "Never Again." Kyiv is pressuring Israel, as it is pressuring Germany, the United States and Great Britain, but it is here of all places that it is hitting a wall.

Now, after a series of Ukrainian votes in the United Nations – all in favor of resolutions that Jerusalem views as anti-Israeli – the Foreign Ministry can finally breathe a sigh of relief: The Ukrainians are actually Israel-haters who vote with Iran and our other enemies around the world. Russia's anti-Israel votes were naturally not taken into account when Benjamin Netanyahu marched with Putin in Moscow’s Red Square and called him a "true friend." But nobody compares these two countries. You really shouldn’t.

There is yet another important nuance in Israel's attitude towards Ukraine. At the start of the war, many Ukrainians compared themselves to Israel: You are attacked by terrorists, and so are we; you tremble in air raid shelters because of missiles, and now it's our turn.

It turns out that the Russians also frequently compare themselves to Israel – after all, they’re fighting for "the fatherland" listed in their name in a mythical land registry, and so are we; they claim that their enemy is "an imaginary and invented nation," and so do we.

When Russia annexed Crimea, it also learned from Israel's experience: If we give up this land – our security will suffer; the forces of evil are threatening us, so we need a buffer zone to separate us from them. The Kremlin is convinced that NATO dreams day and night about how "to subjugate Russia and take its treasures" despite Russia's size and strength, and Israel, in spite of its impressive defensive capabilities, claims that the moment it gives up the West Bank lands, the apocalypse will begin, heaven forbid.

Nobody is making the comparison, we mustn't make the comparison, we never make the comparison. Everything is different here. On the one hand, a cruel authoritarian country, and on the other – the only democracy in the Middle East. In Russia there is no transparency at all, but here the Israel Defense Forces investigates itself.

Russia, as then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid once said, is committing war crimes in Ukraine, while we’re only defending ourselves. But along with all the differences, there are also similarities – the narrative, the rhetoric and the goals.

Israel’s right has long since stopped hiding the fact that its goal is anything other than "control over all parts of the homeland"; anyone who objects just has to deal with it. The center-right is angry at Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who has once again turned to the United Nations and The Hague. They are threatening that "These steps will damage the efforts to reach a negotiated settlement."

This duality certainly hasn't been lost on the Ukrainians. It may have been possible to change the Ukrainian vote from "yes" to "abstain" had our ambassador in the United Nations bothered to talk to his Ukrainian counterpart face-to-face, as is customary in such cases. It wouldn't have been a sure thing, but we didn't try it, so we'll never know. Whatever the case, the rift between Israel and Ukraine is only widening, and the new government that will likely be formed here, a "fully" right-wing government, probably won't help.

Israel refuses to acknowledge reality: The war in Ukraine is not a distant, far-flung battle in Eastern Europe. It's a watershed moment in the architecture of international relations for the foreseeable future. The United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia and South Korea have stood behind Ukraine in its just battle for freedom.

Israel, an integral part of the Western world, is standing on the sidelines – fuming, scolding and stammering. We may not see the results of this stammering immediately, but the damage has been done. Israel chose to be Switzerland, at a time when even Switzerland itself isn't neutral.

Ksenia Svetlova is a former Knesset member. She currently serves as a senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council and a director of the Israel-Middle East program at the Mitvim Institute. Twitter: @KseniaSvetlova