An Israeli Arab City Hopes to Be a Tourist Spot for Everyone, Jews Included

A man in his 50s, wearing a gray djellaba and a white headdress secured with a traditional round black band, stood in the courtyard of Umm al-Fahm’s city hall, offering guests strong, bitter coffee from a copper pot, typical of festive occasions.

Nearby, Sheren Mahajna, the city’s tourism coordinator, scanned lists of visitors and assigned them to transportation. “The idea of a festival has been with me for years now,” Mahajna, an archaeologist and tour guide, said. “For me today is the first step to making Umm al-Fahm a tourism destination.”

Jewish Israelis have been visiting Umm al-Fahm in recent years to experience “Ramadan nights” or to check out the exhibits at the local art gallery, which displays the works of Palestinian and Jewish artists. But the tourism festival held two weeks ago tried for the first time to present it as a place to visit year-round.

The festival included a tour of the Old City, an invitation to a local home, workshops and an art fair with a variety of handicrafts, including jewelry and candles scented with healing herbs. The organization was perfect. The only thing missing were the guests – there were only 450 visitors.

During a time when Arab society is under harsh assault by far-right groups and reports of stray bullets make headlines, attending a tourism festival in Umm al-Fahm is a kind of political statement in itself. It’s quite clear that the people who did show up were not Itamar Ben-Gvir voters.

Open gallery view A pita baking class at Samia Mahamid's house. Credit: Rami Shllush

Mohammad Rabah Agbariya accompanied the Old City tour I joined. Agbariya is a wealth of information about the history of the city, the education of its residents, the rate of young, educated people moving away, and anything else.

“In the Arab tradition, men build houses near their parents and women move to live with their husband’s family,” he explained. “The city covers 6,000 dunams [about 1,483 acres] and it has room to expand. In recent years, new residential construction has taken place. The state is beginning to believe that it’s important to invest in the Arab community, especially in infrastructure.”

Umm al-Fahm, with 60,000 residents, is the third-largest Arab city in Israel, after Nazareth and Rahat. The houses in the Old City are very crowded, the atmosphere a bit suffocating. The aroma of pita baked with hyssop and the call of the muezzins filled the air, but it’s hard to say the walk through the city was particularly exciting.

These are not the picturesque alleyways of Acre or Nazareth. The infrastructure is poor, some of the houses are abandoned, poverty and neglect eat away at the potential. It will take time until the ancient center of Umm al-Fahm becomes a place worth visiting for hummus or to buy things cheaply. Many of the residents we met didn’t know there was a festival going on, which didn’t stop them from welcoming us warmly and offering water.

Agbariya led us to the Iskandar neighborhood. Part of the route isn’t paved and heaps of garbage are scattered along it. The roof of one of the houses serves as a lookout over the area. The view has no equal. On a clear day you can see Mount Carmel, the University of Haifa tower, the Wadi Ara valley along which Umm al-Fahm lies, and the edge of the Jezreel Valley.

As a destination, the area has lots of potential – but at the moment, it’s all private property that belongs to the residents, and there is not much to do beyond snapping a selfie with the view in the background.

Samia Mahamid is a chef and a pastry chef who has worked in hotels outside the city. When COVID hit, she decided to open her home to visitors. Home stays, the city’s tourism coordinator, Mahajna, said, is the tentpole of any tourism festival. It allows people to talk to locals, make new friends, break stigmas and enjoy local food. “The very presence of Jews in the personal space of the residents allows people to grow closer,” Mahajna said.

Open gallery view People draw a mural during the tourism festival in Umm al-Fahm. Credit: Rami Shllush

The visit to Mahamid’s house centers on making and baking dough. Cheese and fresh hyssop leaves are ready in her kitchen. This was the first time she has hosted Jews in her home, and she said she was optimistic that it would pave the way for more visits in the future. The aroma of baked goods gradually filled the room. After we enjoyed them, Mahamid served us coffee and traditional ma’amul cookies.

Three hours after we started the tour, we returned to the starting point, the city hall’s courtyard, in the center of which was a Bedouin-style tent in red, black and green. Arab and Jewish women were sitting inside; someone was playing a darabukka drum. Meanwhile, young Jews and Arabs were painting one of the building’s walls as part of an art workshop.

No politics

Although the festival took place a few days before the election, almost no politics were felt in the air and no election posters for Arab parties were seen in the streets. The organizers explained that the goal of the festival was to break the negative image that has clung to the city since the violent events of October 2000, in which the region’s main highway, which goes through Wadi Ara, was blocked.

“All the time, the media talks about Umm al-Fahm only in the context of violence, and we wanted to show that there’s tourism potential here, culture and art,” said Wedad Zaid, assistant director general for organizational development and project management in the municipality.

“We were happy to invite people for interpersonal encounters and discussions that would allow them to get to know each other better. The festival is only one of many steps we are taking. It’s an ongoing event that we’ll hold in the coming years as well.”

Open gallery view An outlook point at a house in the Iskandar neighborhood. Credit: Rami Shllush

Mahajna added: “If there are dozens of young men demonstrating on the road, why should 60,000 people be boycotted? The media takes a small bunch of young men and draws a negative picture and says that all of Umm al-Fahm and Wadi Ara are like that. It’s not fair to look at us only through this prism. The image has to be changed to see the other aspects of the city – the heritage, the culture – and get to know us closer up.”

Despite the great hopes of the organizers for a crowd to show up at the festival, and the fine efforts invested in the program, a good many of the guests were people who had previously taken part in mixed Jewish and Arab events.

For now, at least, it seems that the road to turning the city into a desirable tourist destination has quite a few challenges, within Arab society as well, where some were against the festival, including the city’s mufti, who said the event hurt traditional values.

Mahajna strenuously objected to this argument. “Some people were opposed,” she said. “That’s not a reason to stop it. We are going full steam ahead because the positive responses show the success of the festival.”

Open gallery view A general view of Umm al-Fahm. Credit: Rami Shllush

Retired Judge Saviona Rotlevy, who attended the festival, said it was not her first visit to Umm al-Fahm. “I also visited here during Ramadan, but this is my first tour of the city itself,” she said.

“The festival is important, especially to lessen the feeling of fear among Jews. Let them come, get an impression, see the place and meet the people. I support Jewish-Arab cooperation very much and the festival is a step in the right direction.”

Mahajna and Zaid are very optimistic that the tourism festival in Umm al-Fahm will become a permanent fixture, growing from year to year. Besides combating the negative image of the city, their good intentions will also be up against the right-wing victory in the election, which will put Jewish-Arab coexistence to a real test, even putting it at risk.

But Zaid refuses to be dissuaded: “The municipality of Umm al-Fahm believes that getting to know each other will bring lots of good both to Arab society and Israeli society in general. We believe that we have may partners and we intend to persist.”