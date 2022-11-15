Three Israelis Killed in West Bank Attack, Palestinian Assailant Shot Dead

Three Israelis were killed and three others were wounded in a stabbing attack in two separate sites in the West Bank on Tuesday, before the Israeli army shot dead the Palestinian assailant.

Two of the wounded victims are in serious condition, while one is in moderate condition.

One of the men killed was 50-year-old Tamir Avichai, a father of six from the Kiryat Netafim settlement in the northern West Bank. The second victim was 36-year-old Michael Ledigin, from the city of Bat-Yam in central Israel. The third victim was 59-year-old Mordechai Ashkenazi, a father of three from the central city of Yavne.

The assailant was identified as 19-year-old Muhammad Murad Sami Souf from the village of Hares in the northern West Bank. He obtained a work permit for the Ariel Industrial Park and has no criminal background. According to Palestinian sources, his father, a Fatah member, was previously imprisoned in Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet Security services are currently searching for an accomplice who has likely driven the assailant to Ariel.

According to the Israeli army, Souf stabbed and seriously wounded a 36-year-old security guard at the Ariel Industrial Park. He then continued to a nearby gas station where he stabbed and killed two more people, a 35-year-old, and a 40-year-old, who later succumbed to their wounds at the scene.

The assailant had then fled the area in a stolen vehicle, killing another man in his fifties in a car ramming, before exiting the car to stab an additional person. The man – around 35-years-old – is in a serious condition. During his subsequent escape attempt, the Palestinian was shot dead by IDF soldiers.

"This morning, when I was driving on Route 5, I noticed an unusual incident on the road. When I realized it was an attack, I got out of the vehicle, identified the terrorist and fired until he was completely neutralized," one soldier recalled.

An eyewitness to the attack told Haaretz that the assailant stole his car: "I saw a car accident and went out to help. The assailant chased me and tried to stab me. He took my car and started driving against the direction of traffic hitting several vehicles."

According to Palestinian sources, in recent hours IDF forces conducted searches in the town of Hares, arresting several of Murad Sami Souf's family members, including two of his brothers and his father.

A Magen David Adom medic who was at the scene told Haaretz: "I noticed what first looked like a car accident. I then saw a wounded man lying on the ground and immediately went over to him. While I was treating him, I heard shouts and saw a man with a knife running toward us. We ran away and people pulled out their guns. The attacker managed to stab a 35-year-old man and was then shot down. I approached the wounded man who was severely stabbed and stopped his bleeding. Additional emergency forces arrived at the scene and treated the injured."

A source in the military told Haaretz that over 20 minutes went by from the moment of the first stabbing until the assailant was shot down. A security guard at the entrance to the industrial park "shot at the air rather than at the terrorist, and did not pursue him." According to the source, the fact that the civilian security guard failed to shoot at the attacker is "disturbing" and will be looked into. "The incident should have ended after the first stabbing of security guard," he added.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote that he sends his condolences to the families of the victims, adding that "We are fighting terror relentlessly and with the full capacity of the IDF, the Shin Bet and all security branches. We have managed to dismantle [Palestinian] infrastructure and various organizations, but this is a war we must handle every day."

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "I am praying for the recovery of those wounded in the devastating attack in Ariel, and backing the ongoing operation of the security forces."

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is widely predicted to become Israel's Public Security Minister, renewed his call for the death penalty for terrorists. In his "prayer for safety and fast recovery of those injured," he added: "Terrorism will not last. We will do everything to eradicate it and restore security to the citizens of State of Israel."

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who has his eyes on the Defense Ministry, also commented on the attack, saying that "Already on the first day of the new Knesset we receive a painful reminder of the most important and urgent issue at hand. We must restore security to all Israeli citizens and restore the eroded deterrence."

The attack is the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has seen at least 23 Israelis and more than 130 Palestinians killed this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006.

Following the attack this morning, Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting with IDF Chief of Staff and with the head of the Shit Bet security service. Gantz emphasized the importance for quick actions in the area to restore the sense of security, as well as the need to act determinately against those involved, if indeed there were any. The minister has also emphasized the importance of the acceleration of all operational and intelligence efforts in the sector.

