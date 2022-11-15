Netanyahu Offers to Recognize Unauthorized West Bank Outposts in Meeting With Smotrich

Amid ongoing coalition negotiations that have stalled over a fight for control of key ministries in the new government, Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu offered on Tuesday to recognize unauthorized settler outposts across the West Bank in a meeting with Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich.

On the tail of an attack in the Jewish settlement of Ariel that claimed the lives of three Israelis, Netanyahu suggested "to take advantage of the opportunity" to recognize unauthorized outposts "in light of the political and security situation", a Likud source told Haaretz. According to the source, the goal is to put a quick end to coalition in-fighting over coveted ministry roles that has dragged on and prevented Netanyahu from forming a government.

Coalition negotiations between Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing partners have lost their momentum amid disputes over the defense and finance portfolios, yet Netanyahu insisted again on Tuesday that "there will be a government shortly."

Despite Likud’s plan to form a government as quickly as possible, no major new developments have emerged since Monday in talks between the party and its prospective coalition partners. Sources involved in the negotiations from Likud said the disagreements over what cabinet positions Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich would get had stalled the process.

Smotrich is demanding either the defense or finance portfolios. Sources believed that once the issue is resolved, the talks could move along more quickly. They estimated it would take another one or two weeks to finish negations and swear in the government. Netanyahu spoke on Monday with Shas leader Arye Dery, who a day earlier informed him that he was prepared to accept the Finance Ministry as his party’s senior cabinet appointment and that he would serve as minister, but didn’t meet with Smotrich, with whom he hasn’t spoken with since last week.