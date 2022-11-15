Israel's President Isaac Herzog launched the inaugural session of the 25th Knesset by calling for "listening, respect and openness," as one of the most right-wing governments in the country's history is sworn in.

Responding to the lethal stabbing attack near the West Bank settlement of Ariel, Herzog said: "For those who want to see us divided and weak, I have an unequivocal message: You will not succeed in undermining our strength and unity – not through threats, violence, terrorism, or nefarious steps in the international arena."

Herzog added that the Israeli public "is exhausted from infighting and its consequences," after five rounds of elections in the space of three-and-a-half-years paralyzed and divided the country.

Alluding to the incoming coalition's plans to overhaul the judiciary system, Herzog issued a reminder that a "system of checks and balances is necessary," and that any planned changes should be done "with respect and fairness."

The outgoing prime minister, Yair Lapid, used the bulk of his time behind the rostrum to address the West Bank stabbing attack, but also commented on the impending American investigation into the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

"Israeli soldiers won't be investigated by the FBI, nor by any other foreign authority or country, as friendly as they may be. We will not abandon IDF soldiers to foreign investigations, and we have conveyed our fierce protestations to the Americans in the appropriate channels," Lapid said.

During his speech, Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy, from Yesh Atid party, referred to the previous Knesset as a "low point in the history of the country," deriding the then-opposition's "slanderous and offensive discourse" and its "challenge to the legitimacy of a government that had received the confidence of the Knesset."

Of the 120 Knesset members being sworn in, 23 are first-timers, among them United Torah Judaism Chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf and former army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot of National Unity.

Open gallery view Former army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot on Monday. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

Ahead of the ceremony, Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich said that "with God's help, we will restore security and governance, we will fix the judicial system, we will regulate and expand the settlements in Judea and Samaria, we will thwart the Palestinian Authority's efforts to take control of the territory and establish a terrorist state, we will strengthen the Jewish identity of the country."

Speaking at their own party meetings, several party leaders who have been consigned to the opposition issued stern warnings to the new government.

Ahmad Tibi, chairman of the Ta'al faction on the Joint List, warned against "any attempt to do harm to the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli said, "We tell them loud and clear: You don’t have a mandate to crush Israeli democracy, to destroy the judicial system nor to violate human rights."

"Their government hasn't even been established yet, and they're already selling our national and internal security interests in their political negotiations," she claimed.

But coalition negotiations between Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing partners have lost their momentum amid disputes over the defense and finance portfolios, yet the incoming prime minister insisted again on Tuesday that "there will be a government shortly."

Despite Likud’s plan to form a government as quickly as possible, no major new developments have emerged since Monday in talks between the party and its prospective coalition partners.

Sources involved in the negotiations from Likud said the disagreements over what cabinet positions Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich would get had stalled the process. Smotrich is demanding either the defense or finance portfolios.

Sources believed that once the issue is resolved, the talks could move along more quickly. They estimated it would take another one or two weeks to finish negations and swear in the government.

Netanyahu spoke on Monday with Shas leader Arye Dery, who a day earlier informed him that he was prepared to accept the Finance Ministry as his party’s senior cabinet appointment and that he would serve as minister, but didn’t meet with Smotrich, with whom he hasn’t spoken with since last week.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich after meeting with Shas leader Arye Dery in Jerusalem on Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Rabbis from the religious Zionist movement on Sunday called for Smotrich to insist on receiving the defense ministry portfolio. A statement from the rabbis, led by Haim Druckman, said Smotrich must “demand unequivocally and without compromise the defense minister post in order to strengthen the State of Israel’s security, to strengthen the spirit of the IDF, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and to oversee the settlements in Judea and Samaria.”

The rabbis also said that they “want the party to continue pushing for the education and religious services portfolios,” saying that “it is of the utmost importance that Religious Zionism lead the efforts for the Jewish identity of the state in the spirit of the Land of Israel.”

Open gallery view Knesset plenum on Monday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, Smotrich’s partner in the Religious Zionism alliance, is meanwhile seeking to have put into the coalition agreements his demand for a law that would make terrorists liable for the death penalty.

Open gallery view Lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir shakes hands with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Monday. Credit: Itai Ron

Haaretz last week reported that Religious Zionism was expected to demand that the coalition talks address curbing Palestinian construction and agriculture in the West Bank’s Area C, and legally recognizing illegal outposts.

The party is also asking that the IDF’s Civil Administration, which manages non-military affairs in the West Bank be shut down and its powers be distributed among the relevant government ministries.