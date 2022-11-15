Outgoing Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid said Tuesday that "Israeli soldiers won't be investigated by the FBI, nor by any other foreign authority or country, as friendly as they may be."

The outgoing PM made his comments in reference to the impending American investigation into the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh back in May during an Israeli raid of the Jenin refugee camp.

Lapid used his speech at the inauguration of the next Knesset to address the U.S. probe, saying that Israel "will not abandon its soldiers to foreign investigations," adding that Israel had "conveyed its fierce protestations to the Americans in the appropriate channels."

"The IDF is a moral and ethical army ... committed to the values and laws of democracy" Lapid said, adding that any "unusual incident" is "thoroughly investigated."

In response to Haaretz's questions the U.S. State Department's deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said to refer inquiries to the Justice Department. However, she added that "We continue to underscore the importance of accountability in this case, and we continue to call and press our Israeli partners to closely review its policies and practices on the rules of engagement and consider additional steps to mitigate the risk of civilian harm, to protect journalists and to ultimately prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future."

The Palestinian Authority, meanwhile, welcomed the U.S. decision to investigate the killing of Abu Akleh. The spokesman for the Palestinian president, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that the decision to open an investigation by the FBI is "proof of the unreliability of the Israeli occupation authorities with regard to the killing of Palestinians," and that the investigation "needs to bring those responsible to justice."

In a statement following news of the probe, the Abu Akleh family said they were “encouraged by news that the United States opened a criminal investigation … Our family has been asking for a U.S. investigation since the beginning, and it is what the United States should do when a U.S. citizen is killed abroad, especially when they were killed, like Shireen, by a foreign military.”

"We hope that the United States will use all of the investigative tools at its disposal to get answers about Shireen’s killing and hold those who are responsible for this atrocity accountable… This is an important step toward accountability and gets our family closer to justice for Shireen,” the statement said.

In May, 57 U.S. lawmakers penned a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for an investigation into the death of Abu Akleh.

Even though U.S. and Israeli leaders have traded contentious statements over Abu Akleh’s killing in the past, Israeli officials believe that the U.S. investigation is a symbolic statement, Israeli sources told Haaretz, and claim that an investigation is unlikely to go forward without approval from the U.S. State Department and Israeli consent.