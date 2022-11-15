Israelis Threw Out 2.6 Million Tons of Food Last Year, Annual Report Says

Israelis threw out 2.6 million tons of food worth 21.3 billion shekels ($6.2 billion) last year, according to an annual report commissioned by the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Leket Israel organization.

This is an increase of about 100,000 tons compared to 2020. The report said that Israel is in last place among OECD countries in terms of its policies to rescue food. It also said that no government agency in is charge of this issue, nor is there any official policy on it – shortcomings that have remained unchanged in the seven years since the annual report was first published.

LISTEN: From Bibi to the midterms, a dramatic election season for U.S.-Israel ties Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The report, which was prepared by the BDO accounting firm, estimated the amount of food wasted each year at 37 percent of the country’s total food production. Of this, it added, 50 percent would have been salvageable. In other words, over one million tons of usable food, worth some 7.5 billion shekels, was thrown out.

Open gallery view Food waste in Israel. Credit: Nir Cafri

Roughly 55 percent of food waste occurs at the production, processing, retailing and distribution stages, before it even reaches the consumer, the report said. BDO also used data from a recent National Insurance Institute survey about nutritional insecurity in Israel to estimate the amount of food needed to bridge the gap between an average family’s food needs and the actual consumption of families suffering from nutritional insecurity.

Its conclusion was that rescuing 500,000 tons of wasted food per year – just 20 percent of the total wasted and 50 percent of the usable waste – would bridge this gap for the average family. The problem of food waste isn’t unique to Israel. But of the 18 countries examined in the report, Israel is the one that does the least to stop this wastage.

The report therefore recommended several policy steps for the government to take. These included setting a national target of reducing food waste by 50 percent by 2030, devising a national plan to reduce wastage at every step of the production process, creating tax incentives for food donations and providing multiyear commitments to provide government funding for programs to salvage food.

“The big advantage of saving food is our immediate ability to bridge the entire gap of nutritional insecurity in Israel for a quarter of the cost, and also to prevent the waste of natural and production resources and help reduce polluting emissions,” Leket Israel CEO Gidi Kroch said. “Where have you ever heard of such a thing, where the solution would be better and more efficient in every respect, but the government ignores it out of apathy? We no longer have this privilege.”

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg added, “Israel has a deficit to make up to fall in line with the developed countries that are advancing in this field. But we could meet this challenge through an across-the-board governmental process.”