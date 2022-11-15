The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk following a diplomatic spat between the countries over a Ukrainian vote backing an international probe into the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky rebuked Ukraine on Friday for voting in favor of a UN resolution to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on the legal status of Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”

“Ukraine’s support of the UN resolution ‘Israeli Practices’, denying Jewish ties to Temple Mount and calling for ICJ advisory opinion is extremely disappointing,” wrote Michael Brodsky on Twitter. “Supporting anti-Israeli initiatives in the UN doesn’t help to build trust” between the two countries.

After Ambassador Korniychuk' meeting with the heads of the relevant authorities at Israel's Foreign Ministry, which clarified in a statement after the meeting that Ukraine's vote is not a reflection of the positive relations the two states share.

The ministry's statement added that in light of Israel's support for Ukraine in a variety of UN resolutions and extensive humanitarian aid, "It was expected that Ukraine would show a similar attitude towards Israel in the international arena."

During the conversation, Ambassador Korniychuk forwarded the indignation of the Ukrainian side regarding the entrenched practice of unjustifiably denying Ukrainian citizens' entry to Israel. Given the current visa-free regime between the countries, as well as the free entry of Israeli citizens to Ukraine, the mentioned obstacles are considered by Kyiv as an unfriendly step.

The Ambassador had also expressed disappointment with Israel's position during the vote in the UN General Assembly on the issue of Russian reparations payments to Ukraine.

On Monday, Israel abstained from backing a UN resolution obliging Russia to provide reparations to Ukraine over its invasion of the country in an apparent retaliatory move.

After the vote, Israel made it clear after that the decision to abstain was not directed towards Ukraine, but from a fear that an Israeli vote in favor would encourage the Palestinian Authority to advance a wave of similar lawsuits against Israel in the future. According to political sources, the decision on the Israeli position in yesterday's vote was made in Jerusalem even before the Ukrainian vote in favor of the Palestinian initiative at the UN.

In October, Ukraine voted in favor of a UN resolution calling on Israel to renounce its nuclear arsenal. Ukraine, which dismantled its own nuclear program nearly three decades ago, was one of 152 nations which voted in favor of an annual resolution calling on Israel, which has never officially confirmed it possesses nuclear arms, “to renounce possession” of such weapons.

The Ukrainian votes come amid growing disappointment in Kyiv at Israel’s responses to its requests for military aid in its conflict with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Haaretz Democracy Conference last month that Moscow’s military cooperation with Tehran will likely result in Russia assisting Iran with the development of its nuclear program.

After the UN proposal was approved by the UN Decolonization Committee, Israel made it clear to Ukraine that it hopes that it will not vote to approve the resolution in the expected UN General Assembly vote in December.