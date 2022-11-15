Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Ben & Jerry's Disavows Ice Cream Sold Under Its Brand in Israel After Unilever's Unilateral Sale

The public statement from Ben & Jerry's comes months after it filed a federal lawsuit against Unilever in hopes of stopping the sale of ice-cream under its brand name in 'occupied Palestinian territories'

Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A Ben & Jerry's ice-cream store in Yavne, Israel, last year.
A Ben & Jerry's ice-cream store in Yavne, Israel, last year.Credit: Ilan Assayag
Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels

WASHINGTON - Ben & Jerry's disavowed products sold under its brand in Israel after parent company Unilever formally moved to allow sales in West Bank settlements via a third party.

"Without the consent of Ben & Jerry’s Independent Board, Unilever has sold trademark rights to the Hebrew and Arabic language versions of the Ben & Jerry’s name to Blue & White Ice Cream Ltd," according to a statement from the board.

The public confirmation from Ben & Jerry's comes months after it filed a federal lawsuit against Unilever in hopes of stopping the sale to Israeli businessman Avi Zinger, who said he intended to use the same intellectual property to sell its products under Hebrew and Arabic labels while proposing renaming "Chunky Monkey" to the Biblical name for the West Bank in an interview with Haaretz.

"Blue & White Ice-Cream Ltd. is a completely separate and distinct entity from Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. Any products sold by Blue & White Ice Cream Ltd. are uniquely its own and should not be confused with products produced and distributed by Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. Ben & Jerry’s has no ownership of, affiliation with, or economic interest in Blue & White Ice-Cream Ltd," Ben & Jerry's statement continued.

"Ben & Jerry’s position is clear: the sale of products bearing any Ben & Jerry’s insignia in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is against our values. Such sales are inconsistent with international law, fundamental human rights, and Ben & Jerry’s social mission," it added.

Ben & Jerry's would file an updated lawsuit accusing Unilever of "covertly" moving its trademarks that violated their merger agreement, only learning of the decades-old moves in court filings.

This is the latest chapter in the year-and-a-half saga kicked off by Ben & Jerry’s announcement that it would no longer sell ice cream in “occupied Palestinian territories.”

Amid lawsuits from pro-Israel legal organizations and a pressure campaign from the Israeli government and the U.S. Jewish establishment, Unilever committed to selling the brand’s Israeli business interests to Zinger’s company, then known as American Quality Products, Ltd., in turn prompting the lawsuit from Ben & Jerry's.

“The ownership of the brand is different, but the Ben & Jerry’s product is no different to what’s been enjoyed in Israel for many years,” Unilever said in a statement reported by Bloomberg.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?