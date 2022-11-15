Israel's New Gov't Will Have to Back Up Belligerence as Terror Wave Becomes New Reality

The terror attacks in the West Bank are continuing, unrelated to the outcome of the Israeli election or the upcoming government transition. The killing spree by the Palestinian terrorist on Tuesday morning, in which three Israeli civilians were murdered, is the most serious of its kind since the attack in the city of Elad at the end of Independence Day this year.

The wave of terror that began last March is no longer really a wave, but seems like a kind of new reality, which is likely to be long-term.

There are ups and downs in the extent of the violence, but the violence itself is now almost a permanent fact, even it is doesn’t reach the dimensions of a third intifada. There is never total quiet in the West Bank. There is permanent friction which is tied to the policing of the Israel Defense Forces against the Palestinian population, and between the Palestinian villages and the neighboring settlements.

But in addition to the numerous incidents of stone throwing on the highways, in recent months there has been another common and more serious element: shooting, car ramming and stabbing attacks, with relatively great frequency.

These are accompanied by a reinforced IDF presence, broad detention campaigns, the most widespread of which are focused in the northern West Bank, violent land disputes between Palestinians and settlers, and mutual acts of revenge.

Because Tuesday morning’s attack took place towards the end of the tenure of the Yair Lapid-Benny Gantz government, it was senior members of the outgoing government who responded officially to the murder of the civilians near the settlement of Ariel.

But several hours after the incident, the swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset began. Apparently in a few weeks from now at most, Palestinian terror will become a problem of the new right-wing government to be.

Open gallery view The stabbing site near Ariel Industrial Park in the West Bank, on Tuesday. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

The belligerent rhetoric that characterized many members of the prospective coalition when they were sitting in the opposition will no longer avail them. The public will expect the new people in charge to prove themselves.

Empty words about restoring deterrence, the death sentence for terrorists and total support for the soldiers and policemen will have to withstand the test of reality.

In recent weeks there was actually a certain decline in the violence in the territories. That was evidently also due to the success of the IDF and the Shin Bet security service in striking at the leaders of the Lion’s Den in Nablus.

As a result, the group was apparently disbanded and dozens of its members handed themselves over to the Palestinian Authority, as part of a new agreement for wanted men, to which Israeli seems to be acquiescing, at least. But when most of the attacks are the work of lone terrorists, one successful terror attack is enough to change the atmosphere – and perhaps to give rise to a new wave of copycat attempts.

On Monday the IDF and police published the conclusions of their joint investigation into the killing of IDF Sgt. Noa Lazar at Shoafat checkpoint in northern Jerusalem last month. The investigation leveled criticism at the feeble response of police posted at the checkpoint to the shots fired at them and at soldiers. In the end it was decided that the three Border Police officers and three career policemen would receive an official reprimand.

Even now, based on the initial testimony from Tuesday’s attack, the response of some members of the security services seems to have been slow and hesitant. The terrorist was armed only with a knife, and he stabbed a security guard at the entrance to the Ariel industrial area, while another security guard didn’t manage to harm him.

Afterwards he stabbed two civilians to death at a gas station, and from there he continued on a spree of stabbing and car ramming, while stealing two cars. Only about 20 minutes later, and at a distance of several kilometers to the west, was he shot dead by a soldier and a civilian.

According to the declared policy of the defense establishment and political leadership in recent years, the widespread employment of Palestinians with permits should continue, both within the Green Line and in the settlements’ industrial zones.

It was argued that any collective punishment would only push additional Palestinians into the arms of the terror organizations. It is doubtful whether that will be the opinion of the Religious Zionism party in the next government, but the degree of their influence on upcoming decisions remains to be seen.

Clashing over Abu Akleh

Meanwhile, the next government received another reminder of the complex situation in the West Bank. When it turned out on Monday that the United States is beginning a criminal investigation into the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The Palestinian journalist also had U.S. citizenship, which is the reason for the considerable interest of President Joe Biden’s administration in the incident that took place in Jenin in May. The IDF refrained from opening a criminal investigation, but a series of IDF probes ultimately determined that it is “highly probable” she was shot by mistake by a soldier from the Duvdevan elite counterterrorism unit, during an arrest operation in the refugee camp in the city.

Open gallery view A mural commemorating Shireen Abu Akleh, in Bethlehem, in July. Credit: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP

In a statement of protest published by outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz, he called the U.S. decision “a serious mistake,” made it clear that the defense establishment would not cooperate with the investigation, and added that the IDF has already carried out “an independent and professional investigation,” the details of which are already known to the U.S. administration. But Gantz’s words are only a half-truth. What the U.S. expected was a criminal investigation, which the IDF did not conduct in this case.

The usual Israeli argument against an international investigation of crimes allegedly committed by soldiers in the territories is that the local system here is strong enough to investigate and judge on its own, so there is no reason for foreign intervention.

But because there was no criminal investigation this time, with the explanation that there is no suspicion of a crime, the Israeli argument is weaker. Israel and the United States are signatories to treaties for mutual legal assistance.

If the Americans ask for investigative material or even demand to investigate the soldiers involved, and Israel refuses, we can expect a crisis here of a kind that has never taken place before. The next government will be facing a dual test.

First, they will have to solve the clash with the United States. Second, the possibility that a soldier will be at risk of an investigation by a foreign country on suspicion of a crime in the territories completely contradicts all the promises by Benjamin Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir regarding increased support for combat soldiers.