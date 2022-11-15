The Price of Netanyahu’s Ministerial Picks

The string of reports publicized over the past week is intended to gradually make the unbelievable seem normal. Ministerial appointments which until the election may have seemed delusional – Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Public Security Ministry, Bezalel Smotrich to the Defense Ministry – have undergone a quick process of legitimization through a calculated series of media leaks. The appointment of a convicted felon, Ben-Gvir, as the ministerial overseer of all police activity, hardly raises an eyebrow anymore. The political pundits are too busy with the nitty gritty of the horse trading underway, between the prime minister-in-waiting, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his prospective coalition partners.