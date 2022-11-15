Opinion |
Thanks to Putin, the World Is Suddenly Interested in Israel's Occupation
The world has finally recognized the need to interrogate Israel's 55 year-old occupation of Palestinian territory. And the advice given by the ICJ to the UN General Assembly will have repercussions not only for the Israel-Palestine conflict, but for Russia's war on Ukraine
Last week's vote at the United Nations marked a watershed. For the first time, the UN's principal judicial organ was asked to give an opinion on the legality of Israel’s 55-year occupation of Palestinian territory – namely East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by IFCJ