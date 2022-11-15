Three Israelis Murdered in 25 Minutes: The Attack in Ariel, Minute by Minute
In less than half an hour, the Palestinian attacker killed three people and wounded three others next to the West Bank settlement of Ariel
Within the span of 25 minutes, three Israelis were murdered and three were seriously wounded in the area of Ariel in the northern West Bank on Tuesday morning.
This is how the assailant perpetrated his attack, minute by minute, until being shot dead by Israeli forces.
9:25 A.M., the entrance to the Ariel industrial zone
The assailant, 19-year-old Muhammad Murad Sami Souf, from the town of Hares close to Ariel, approached and stabbed a security guard at the entrance to Ariel's industrial zone, seriously wounding him.
A second guard at the scene fired his gun into the air rather than at Souf. He explained to security officials that he feared hitting the people waiting in line at the security check.
Souf obtained a work permit for the Ariel Industrial Park, however the place where the guards stood was outside the industrial zone, and could be reached without an entry permit.
The Palestinian who drove Souf to the site did not know of his intentions to carry out an attack, the IDF said.
The gas station next to the industrial zone
Souf then fled to a gas station about 150 meters away and stabbed two people. One of the victims succumbed to his wounds and the other is in moderate condition.
Souf then pulled a different man out of his car at the gas station, stabbing him to death and stealing his car.
9:35, Route 5
Souf drove the stolen car down Route 5 and ran over a passerby, killing him. He then got out of the car and stabbed another man, seriously injuring him.
A driver who saw what was happening got out of his car to help the wounded man. Souf tried to stab him too and then stole his car, the man told Haaretz. “I saw an accident, got out to help and the terrorist chased after me and tried to stab me. He took my car and began driving against the direction of traffic,” said the man.
Driving West
From there, Souf drove west on Route 5, in the direction of the Cross-Samaria Highway checkpoint. He turned around on the road, went back in the direction he came from and drove against the direction of traffic.
9:50, Driving back to the east
Souf returned to the place where he had run over the man, crashed into a number of cars and exited the vehicle. He was then shot by a soldier after attempting to flee.
A civilian in the area also tried to shoot Souf unsuccessfully. One of the cars at the scene was damaged by the shots, but no one was hurt.
At 10:00, the report of Souf’s death was received.