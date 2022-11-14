The Next Secular Israeli Target Under Threat: Soccer on Shabbat

Monday, November 7 was not far-right Israeli politician Bezalel Smotrich’s first day in politics. The letter he “dispatched” – you don’t just send something like that, you must dispatch it – to the chairman of the Israeli Professional Football Leagues, Erez Kalfon, was publicized and carefully timed.

Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionism party, argued in the letter that holding games on Shabbat “excludes half of the Israeli population from soccer, both as spectators and as active participants,” and he called for a stop to what he called an “undemocratic, unsportsmanlike and un-Jewish” practice.

Without getting mired in terminological disputes as to what is democratic, sportsmanlike or Jewish, one should focus on the timing of this letter, and on the identity of the sender.

Smotrich argued that his appeal was triggered by an announcement several days beforehand by Kalfon's organization, which boasted that games on the Jewish Sabbath would start earlier, at 3 P.M., in order to allow families, and particularly children, to attend. Smotrich mocked the wording of the so-called celebratory announcement (“Everyone likes to have a day of fun at the stadium”), retorting that if everyone can’t take part, there’s nothing to celebrate.

Open gallery view Far-right politician and head of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

But for many Israelis, the Shabbat that followed the league announcement was indeed a celebration, even a pretty big one. For years now, local soccer fans – “fanatics,” in the good sense of the word – feel that the sports authorities in Israel do all they can to deter them from attending matches.

Under pressure from broadcast franchisees, the relatively late hours at which games start in places like Kiryat Shmona, Sakhnin, Nof Hagalil and Be’er Sheva means that children who are eight, nine, 10, 11 or 12 years-old end up returning home at midnight or later, which prevents them from going altogether. Setting the game times earlier is a necessary step demanded by tens of thousands of fans over many years, and it is to be commended.

It seems that to Smotrich, the hour at which the games begin is merely an excuse. The far-right politician actually calls into question the holding of any public activities on Shabbat whatsoever. He is of course not the first politician to play this card but, to use a sports cliché, why change a winning lineup?

Soccer, it seems, doesn’t really interest Smotrich, nor to be honest do his voters – with quite a few secular soccer lovers among them. It seems as if he was seeing his colleagues, the heads of other political parties and slates in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition-in-the-making, getting headlines by the hour regarding their pet issues – and he wanted in on the action. Thus, Smotrich got lots of PR on sports pages and websites – usually uncharted territory for a politician like him.

Open gallery view Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. players compete at a UEFA Champions League Group stage match in Haifa, in September. Credit: Nir Keidar

Photo-op, free publicity

But we need to be fair here. Sport has never, ever really interested most politicians in this country. Achievements and successes were always a good opportunity for a photo-op and a round of free publicity – and the same goes for volatile issues like soccer games on the Sabbath, which have served as a good excuse to milk time and public awareness. For many Israelis, who do not keep the day of rest or other, soccer is almost as holy as the Sabbath, maybe even more so. For many of the fans, men and women alike, Shabbat afternoon is almost the only time they can attend the games.

Smotrich also uses the worn-out label of “the traditional-religious public,” lumping together two essentially different groups in the same basket. According to research conducted by Shmuel Rosner and Prof. Camil Fuchs for The Madad website, which analyzes data on Israeli politics, society and identity – 66 percent of Jews in Israel drive on Shabbat (imagine what the proportion would be if there was functioning public transportation seven days a week, but that’s for another story).

Sixty-four percent of those who describe themselves as "traditional" drive on Shabbat, in addition to no less than 88 percent of those who describe themselves as “traditional nonreligious.” Among the so-called traditional-religious, only 24 percent drive on the Sabbath.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu, at a Beitar Jerusalem game in 2020. Politicians are not really interested in sports. Credit: Nir Keidar

But there is another dimension here: Smotrich describes the soccer league’s announcement as showing severe "disregard and inflexibility" toward such a huge community. Of course he means the religious community, which is unable to attend games that start before Shabbat ends (by the way, Maccabi Netanya has for years employed a special entry system – including handling the tickets – for Shabbat-observant fans).

Yet, in making his complaint, he also exposed his nakedness: Soccer games on the Sabbath have remained virtually the sole component of the status quo between religious and secular citizens that benefits the latter, and has yet to fall victim to religious coercion. Except for certain movie theaters, Ben-Gurion International Airport, taxis and city fountains (not all) – almost no public, cultural, entertainment-related services exist that can be enjoyed on Shabbat, the official day of rest in Israel.

But the truly dangerous part of the Religious Zionism leader's letter is hidden somewhere on its third and last page. “Unilateral actions are the last resort and it is worthwhile for all of us to avoid it,” implored Smotrich, hinting – possibly – at other steps and pretenses of his, or of other members of the coalition under formation.

This is how it was that, in less than 24 hours, Smotrich managed to both accuse the Shin Bet security service of the murder of Yitzhak Rabin and also to threaten soccer fans who want to watch games on their day of rest. Whether we are talking about the Shin Bet or about Shabbat, Smotrich’s statements are surely a cause for concern.

This is where Israel is heading in the next four years.