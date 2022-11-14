Right-wing Lawmakers Vie for Finance, Defense Posts Amid Preparations for New Knesset

Shas party leader Arye Dery on Sunday informed Benjamin Netanyahu that he is prepared to accept the treasury as his party’s senior cabinet appointment and that he would serve as finance minister.

Likud sources said Dery had reserved for himself the “right of first refusal” to choose what portfolio he wanted, so that if he insists on the Finance Ministry, he is expected to be awarded it.

Nevertheless, the political establishment reacted to Dery’s declaration, which was proffered during coalition talks on Sunday, with skepticism. Sources said they believed Dery was seeking to influence the cabinet choices that Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism alliance, would make. Smotrich is also believed to be eyeing the finance portfolio.

Sources involved in the coalition talks said they believed Dery might cede the right to a senior cabinet post like the treasury and that Smotrich would do the same vis-à-vis the senior portfolios he has been seeking – either finance or defense.

Both firmly rejected that possibility, however. In a meeting on Sunday Dery and Smotrich again discussed their negotiations with Netanyahu and Likud, with Dery insisting that he was determined to have the treasury for himself, to which Smotrich responded that if that is the case, he will insist on defense.

Open gallery view Arye Dery, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, in September. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Dery stated he was determined to fight “to the end” for the position of finance minister and that it was not simply a negotiating tactic. For his part, Smotrich stressed that he would insist on taking the Defense Ministry.

On Monday, a seminar for new Knesset members will be held, ahead of the opening session of the new Knesset on Tuesday when all lawmakers will take their oaths of office.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, which is leading the opposition, decided against delaying the swearing in of the new government despite having the ability to delay proceedings by an additional week. But no decision has been taken regarding how the party will respond should Likud seek to name a Knesset speaker before the government is sworn in.

Sources close to Lapid said they were concerned that the goal of such a move would be to pass a law allowing Dery to be appointed a minister as soon as the government is sworn in. In such a situation, Yesh Atid might try to delay the replacement of the speaker, though it cannot prevent the legislation. The party has not yet made a final decision on how to act.

Meanwhile, Likud is planning to amend the Norwegian Law for the new government. Because the biggest faction in the previous government was Yesh Atid with 17 seats, the ceiling on the number of MKs who can resign within the framework of the law will be increased to match the size of the Likud. However, it has not yet been determined what the maximum number of Norwegian Law-eligible MKs there will be from each party (the law currently sets it at five).

Knesset gets down to business

The composition of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, which is in charge of all parliamentary affairs until a new government is sworn in and permanent committees are appointed, is expected to be approved by consensus Wednesday though no agreement has yet been reached.

Sources involved in the negotiations said the panel will likely set up two temporary committees, for finance and for foreign affairs and defense.

The agreement to hold a Wednesday vote was reached at a meeting between Knesset secretary general Dan Marzouk and representatives of all the parties on Sunday.

Open gallery view President Isaac Herzog presents Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu the mandate to form a government, on Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Also Sunday, a meeting with the whips of most of the parties expected to be in the opposition in the next Knesset was held with the aim of coordinating strategy. In a statement, Yesh Atid said it was “part of our aspiration to plan and organize our work together against the benighted, extremist government that is going to be formed.” All the party leaders who attended “promised to cooperate to regain power and continue effecting change,” the statement added.

The only party whip who skipped the meting was Walid Taha (United Arab List), who cited a scheduling conflict.

Taha said on Sunday that his party would not vote with the incoming opposition automatically. Rather, his party “would leave the door open to dialogue” with the incoming government in order to advance the interests of Arab society. He stressed however that it would not provide a safety net for the government, which he said “contains fascist elements.”

He also told Haaretz that UAL party members understand that the government “does not bode well for the Arab public,” but prefer to “study each matter separately.” Taha added that the “United Arab List will continue to act according to clear parameters. We will not be a part of one camp or the other.”

Taha tweeted as much after meeting with Yesh Atid chairman MK Boaz Toporovsky, saying “The UAL never was part of a bloc, and it will formulate its own positions and decide regarding its next steps in accordance with the acute issues in Arab society.”