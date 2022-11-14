Netanyahu Looks to Expand Government Size, Bringing Allies Into Knesset

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu wants to expand a technicality which allows candidates lower on a party's slate to enter the Knesset with the aim of bringing in supporters to fend off his corruption cases, according to Likud sources.

The technicality – a 2020 amendment to the Basic Law on the Knesset known popularly as the “Norwegian law” – allows a lawmaker to resign from the Knesset in order to focus their time on their ministerial responsibilities, handing his or her seat to the next person on the party's election slate.

The amendment currently allows up to one third of the members of a Knesset faction to resign after the outgoing cabinet expanded the law, allowing the resignation of up to five MKs from factions with at least 10 members. Netanyahu has reportedly not yet decided by how much he will increase this quota.

Party figures say that the move is driven by Netanyahu's desire to bring in lawmakers he believes will support him more in his legal battles and to distance MKs who might oppose the controversial proposals of his prospective coalition partners.

Open gallery view Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir in Jerusalem. Credit: Oren Ziv /AP

One such proposal calls to abolish the offense of fraud and breach of trust – a crime which Netanyahu currently stands trial for; another potential bill pushes for immunity from prosecution for a sitting prime minister.

In addition to laws pertaining to Netanyahu’s legal woes, the sources said that the Likud chairman believes a small number of lawmakers from his own party may also object to other pieces of proposed legislation from his anticipated coalition partners.

For example, one proposal – which calls to end Israeli citizenship eligibility for the grandchildren of Jews, and is supported by the three major religious parties in Netanyahu's coalition – could spark dissent among Likud MKs who are considered more liberal.

“Netanyahu realizes that this is an extremist coalition that could pass controversial laws,” a Likud MK told Haaretz. “It would be preferable for him to bring MKs who will accept his authority into the Knesset rather than to find himself running among lawmakers from one vote to another.”

It is not clear which of the MKs Netanyahu believes will oppose legislation that would benefit him. However, there are some who do not follow his line or hold more liberal views, among them Yuli Edelstein, Yisrael Katz, Nir Barkat, Avi Dichter and Haim Katz.

Two other lawmakers, David Amsalem and Danny Danon, might not cooperate with Netanyahu if they are not appointed to positions in the ministries they demanded – the Justice Ministry and the role of Knesset speaker, respectively.