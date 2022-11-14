Jordan's King Abdullah II called incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to congratulate him on his election victory, but Jordan's tightly-controlled official media outlets did not report the news – which Jordanian sources say is a deliberate statement from the royal palace.

King Abdullah II and Netanyahu have historically frosty ties, with the king suspecting the Likud leader of being party to anti-Jordanian initiatives with Saudi Arabia and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Jordanian media, which is nominally independent but is largely an arm of the royal palace, did not report on the two leader's phone call on Monday at all. Sources in Jordan say the king is sending a clear message to Israel as it closely follows developments in Israel, particularly the expected appointment of Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir as the next Public Security Minister.

Jordanian officials also passed on their concerns over Ben-Gvir's appointment to Israeli counterparts, including in a meeting between Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the Jordanian king on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh last week.

During a slew of Netanyahu-led governments, the relationship between Israel and Jordan was largely neglected, and the two states focused mostly on security cooperation instead.

Clashes earlier this year between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Jerusalem also placed further strain on the relationship between Israel and Jordan, which acts as the custodian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In March 2021, there was friction between the countries surrounding the planned visit of the Jordanian Prince Hussein, son of Abdullah, to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Jordan canceled the prince's visit, after a dispute that emerged over the security arrangements – Hussein had asked to also visit churches in the city, outside the mountain, but the Shin Bet opposed this.

In response, the Jordanians refused to approve Netanyahu's planned flight to the Emirates, which was supposed to make a stopover in Amman.

Netanyahu said that the postponement of his visit was due to the health of his wife Sara, who was hospitalized in order to have her appendix removed.

However, according to reports in Maariv, Netanyahu was furious with the Jordanians and in response decided to close Israel's airspace to flights from Jordan, contrary to the peace agreement. The aviation authorities signaled the fulfillment of the order, until Netanyahu was convinced to withdraw from it.

In addition, that month Netanyahu did not respond to the Jordanian request for water from Israel while the kingdom was suffering from a shortage. Netanyahu refrained from responding affirmatively to the request, even though experts on Israel's water system and in the security establishment recommended that he comply with it.

In the summer of 2017, another crisis occurred – this time surrounding the installation of metal detectors on the Temple Mount. At the same time, another incident occurred in which a security guard at the Israeli embassy in Amman shot and killed two Jordanian citizens. Abdullah agreed to release the security guard, but was angry with Netanyahu when he celebrated the release of the security guard and took a picture with him.