Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Israeli Soldier Kills Civilian After Suspecting He Was a Terrorist

According to the soldier, he opened fire only after the assailant, who apparently had been suffering from mental health issues, began running towards a man with a knife in his hand. Police are set to close the case after witnesses corroborated the soldier's testimony

Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Scene of the shooting at a Ra’anana bus stop on Monday morning.
Scene of the shooting at a Ra’anana bus stop on Monday morning.Credit: MDA
Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner

An Israeli soldier shot a man to death on Monday at a bus stop outside the central city of Ra’anana whom he suspected was a terrorist. According to police, the slain man was carrying a knife, and was later revealed to have been ruled mentally unfit to stand trial several years ago.

Another man, who is about 50, was lightly injured by shrapnel in the incident.

Police who arrived at the scene said the soldier claimed that the civilian, a 40-year-old man, approached him threateningly with a knife in hand. After the soldier asked the man to stop and drop the knife several times, the man started running towards another civilian man who was in the area. According to the soldier, only then did he shoot the assailant twice towards the lower part of his body. The soldier was questioned by the police and released later in the day.

Haaretz has learned that police are expected to close the case against the soldier after witnesses corroborated his version of events.

The suspect had apparently been suffering from mental health issues, the police said. They denied any suspicion that the incident was an attempted terror attack and emphasized the investigation is ongoing.

The alleged assailant, from the northern town of Pardes Hannah, was discharged from a state-ordered psychiatric hold last August. He was charged in 2019 with attacking a passenger in a taxi. In the course of his arrest, he told the arresting officer that he was "capable of killing people" including the policeman, according to the indictment. After being taken into custody, he allegedly attacked a cellmate, kicking him in the head. The trial in that case was halted after the court ruled, based on a psychiatric evaluation, that the man was unfit to stand trial.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?