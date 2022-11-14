Israeli Soldier Kills Civilian After Suspecting He Was a Terrorist

An Israeli soldier shot a man to death on Monday at a bus stop outside the central city of Ra’anana whom he suspected was a terrorist. According to police, the slain man was carrying a knife, and was later revealed to have been ruled mentally unfit to stand trial several years ago.

Another man, who is about 50, was lightly injured by shrapnel in the incident.

Police who arrived at the scene said the soldier claimed that the civilian, a 40-year-old man, approached him threateningly with a knife in hand. After the soldier asked the man to stop and drop the knife several times, the man started running towards another civilian man who was in the area. According to the soldier, only then did he shoot the assailant twice towards the lower part of his body. The soldier was questioned by the police and released later in the day.

Haaretz has learned that police are expected to close the case against the soldier after witnesses corroborated his version of events.

The suspect had apparently been suffering from mental health issues, the police said. They denied any suspicion that the incident was an attempted terror attack and emphasized the investigation is ongoing.

The alleged assailant, from the northern town of Pardes Hannah, was discharged from a state-ordered psychiatric hold last August. He was charged in 2019 with attacking a passenger in a taxi. In the course of his arrest, he told the arresting officer that he was "capable of killing people" including the policeman, according to the indictment. After being taken into custody, he allegedly attacked a cellmate, kicking him in the head. The trial in that case was halted after the court ruled, based on a psychiatric evaluation, that the man was unfit to stand trial.