Several Israeli Border Policemen to Be Dismissed Following Probe Into Shoafat Checkpoint Attack

The reason for the dismissal is ‘not complying with Border Police values,’ according to a joint announcement by the IDF and the Border Police. The investigation looked into the shooting at the Shoafat checkpoint last month which resulted in the death of an IDF soldier

Scene of last month's shooting at Shoafat checkpoint in East Jerusalem.
Scene of last month's shooting at Shoafat checkpoint in East Jerusalem.Credit: Emil Salman
Israel’s Border Police commander Amir Cohen announced Monday that three officers will be dismissed, and another will be barred from serving in command positions for a year, following the investigation into the shooting at the Shoafat checkpoint last month in which IDF soldier Noa Lazar was killed.

The officers are being dismissed for “not complying with Border Police values,” according to a joint announcement by the IDF and the Border Police. The investigation further found shortcomings in the command routine at the checkpoint, in the speed and quality of the response, and in the officers’ failure to stop the shooter, 22-year-old Udai Tamimi.

Investigators also said that pedestrian traffic through the checkpoint posed a serious risk, ultimately allowing the shooter to exit the vehicle and attack the soldier. It was also found that although three of the Border Police officers stationed at the checkpoint returned fire, others who were at the scene were not quick enough to respond.

Checkpoints in and around Jerusalem are now being instructed to train officers based on the investigations’ findings in preparation for similar attacks. In his recommendations, the Border Police commander went as far as recommending that all checkpoints around Jerusalem only be staffed by public servants rather than privately contracted guards. In last month's shooting, one 30-year-old contract security guard was seriously wounded underwent surgery Saturday night.

