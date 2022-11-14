A Thai man who has been in Israel since 2007 and has been in a relationship with an Israeli man with whom he has been living in Israel for more than a decade is fighting to stay in the country. Israeli immigration authorities have denied him residency status in the country, citing discrepancies in an immigration interview.

“I'm really asking that we be permitted to continue to live together,” said Thai national Suriyo Ketsopha, who was all choked up as he testified in April before immigration magistrate Bafi Tam. “I want to live with him here because I'm happy and feel good when I’m with him,” he said.

For more than a decade, Ketsopha, who is 48 and goes by the nickname Yoyo, has been trying to obtain resident status with the support of his Israeli partner, 61-year-old Erez Baram. But they have run into a wall with Israeli authorities who question their sincerity.

Two years ago, at which point the two had been together for 11 years, the Interior Ministry's Population and Immigration Authority said that it had found several holes in their application interview. As a result, the authority refused to extend Ketsopha's visa.

Since then, he has remained in Israel without official status but has been permitted to remain in the country to pursue his legal case. In April, the appellate magistrate ordered that another in-depth interview be held with Ketsopha and Baram and set a 120-day deadline for a decision in the case. But the deadline has passed and the interview is only scheduled for this week. “We’ve already been through eight interviews. Where has the state been up to now? Why weren’t the contradictions in our relationship spotted in the past?” Baram asked in a conversation with Haaretz.

When Ketshopa arrived in Israel in 2007, he was married. He initially worked at fishponds in the Ashdod area, where he met Baram, who began working in the area in 2008. The two fell in love and moved in together in 2009. In 2014, Ketsopha divorced his wife. Over the years, he and Baram lived together in Ashdod and then in Moshav Emunim, before moving to Tel Aviv, where they now live. Ketsopha is a massage therapist and the owner of a Thai massage parlor on Allenby Street in Tel Aviv. Since his resident status was revoked, he has struggled to keep his business afloat.

His visa was repeatedly extended between 2014 and 2020. In 2019, he and Baram were interviewed, following which it was decided to revoke Ketsopha's legal status. The Population Authority explained to the immigration tribunal that there were fundamental discrepancies in what the two had stated in the interview – allegedly indicating a lack of sincerity in their description of their relationship. The interview revealed that Ketsopha owns property in Thailand and that he has been transferring large sums of money to his native country. The immigration authority concluded that there were disparities in Ketsopha and Baram's accounts regarding their daily routines, their health and their financial practices.

“It would be expected that those claiming to be a couple would know basic details regarding their daily lives," the immigration authority told the tribunal. Among the minor discrepancies they cited were that Ketsopha said they live in apartment No. 5, but the actual apartment number is 4, and that Baram did not know that Ketsopha was using mouthwash on his doctor’s orders. Other cited disparities related to the time Ketsopha wakes up in the morning (and whether he uses an alarm clock) and the last time that they had eaten out with friends.

With regard to the couple's financial practices, they were asked about Baram’s debts, after he filed for bankruptcy and was working in subscription sales at Haaretz; how much Ketsopha transfers each month to his children in Thailand; and whether he has an account at a regular commercial bank or at the postal bank. The Population Authority ultimately concluded that their relationship was one of financial convenience.

“They say that they’ve been together for many years, but it’s the little things through which we can tell whether or not they’re a couple," a Population Authority representative told the tribunal. "These are discrepancies that are impossible to ignore.”

Questions about their sexual orientation

In the course of the interview, Ketsopha and Baram were also asked about their sexual orientation, a line of questioning that the two found offensive. The questions included the following: “How does your affiliation with the gay community manifest itself?”; “Tell me how the two of you are active in the community?”; “Do you go to gay parties and if so – which ones? At which clubs?”’; “How did you spend your time during the last Pride parade in Tel Aviv? What did you do that day?”

The two replied that they have no affiliation with the community and don't attend LGBT community parties, but the interviewer continued with the line of questioning. Baram replied that Ketsopha had worked on the day of the Tel Aviv Pride parade and that he himself was at home.

Baram objected when asked how his children related to his sexual orientation and his relationship with Ketsopha. “I think that’s none of their business and that it’s my life,” he said, adding that one of his children was aware of his relationship. “Brothers and sisters know about us. So do my parents," he added. "It’s none of their business. We’ve been together for ten years. It's one hell of a case.”

“We’ve been through ten difficult years, individually and together,” Baram said angrily at one hearing. “I was married and he was married too. So what? I’m 60 years old. I don’t have to report to anyone.”

"That doesn't relate at all to the hearing," he claimed. "It’s a relationship of almost 12 years. I hadn’t come out of the closet, and we’re not involved with the community. So what? Does that mean that our relationship isn’t real? Let them come and check on us.”

The Population and Immigration Authority's appellate tribunal in Tel Aviv.

In a conversation with Haaretz, Baram claimed that the authorities' approach involved improper discrimination, and he would be willing to undergo a lie detector test to demonstrate his credibility. Ketsopha burst into tears, saying that he wants to return to Thailand over his treatment by Israeli authorities. “I’m nothing here," he said, but added, "I want to be here with him,” referring to Baram.

Maayan Nussel, the lawyer who has represented the pair since the beginning of the process, said the authorities and the public need to stop fearing difference and stop discriminating and tormenting those who are "equal but different and to learn, at long last, in the year 2022 to deal with and embrace those who are different and help them all the more. These are antiquated patterns that no longer have a place in our times," she said.

The Population and Immigration Authority said in response: “Mr. Ketsopha first entered Israel as a foreign citizen on a work visa. In 2012, he filed a request for status based on a shared life with an Israeli citizen. It should be noted that at the time of the filing of the request, Mr. Ketsopha was still married to his spouse in his country of origin, Thailand. As a rule, the granting of status based on a shared life takes at least seven years and is carried out in stages. As time went on, the process was halted and then resumed when Mr. Ketsopha’s produced a divorce certificate.”

Baram and Ketsopha

"Over the years, questions were raised by the professionals handling the request as to the nature of the relationship between [the two], and it was subsequently decided in 2020 to deny his request for status," the authority said. "[Ketsopha] was permitted to remain in Israel beyond the letter of the law, for a limited time, but he remained in the country illegally. Currently, following a ruling by the tribunal, an interview has been scheduled for the couple in November 2022, to reexamine their request.”