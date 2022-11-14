In Ye Face: Israeli Pop Star Noa Kirel Wears Unusual Kanye West Outfit to MTV Event

Israeli pop sensation Noa Kirel didn't just represent her country at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night. And she didn't just impress with her black low-wasted bell-bottoms, arm-length gloves and crop top. Her outfit was festooned with Kanye West’s face.

Kirel complemented that with a plethora of Stars of David and chai necklaces, a clear sign of what she was talking about: a critique of the rapper’s recent antisemitic remarks online. She's no fan.

Behind the outfit on display in Düsseldorf, Germany – apparently a Gen Z way of fighting antisemitism – are the 21-year-old Kirel, her stylist Itay Bezaleli and fashion designer Yuval Alroey.

Open gallery view Kirel on the red carpet in Düsseldorf. Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

“Right away I thought of a couture outfit, some really well-made dress,” Alroey, 26, told Haaretz. “But Bezaleli told me that this was totally off the mark and that Noa had an idea.”

In their three-way collaboration, Alroey drew the sketches while Bezaleli and Kirel tweaked the design. The items were made of a slightly glittery Lycra; on top of that they attached a black fabric that hosted the rapper’s face.

So when Kirel moved along the red carpet, West's face contorted. The chais and Stars of David were everywhere Kanye’s face appeared.

“He’s someone I’ve admired my whole life, and he’s a genius designer who creates amazing things; there’s no disputing that,” Alroey said about the Atlanta-born rapper before providing a qualification. “Despite this appreciation, he's using his media platform in a bad way, and you can’t collaborate with that.”

Last month West – whose Twitter handle is Ye –

was temporarily banned from the platform after he accused Jews of shutting down “anyone whoever opposes your agenda” and threatened to "go death con 3 on Jewish people."

Open gallery view A close-up of the print on Kirel's outfit with the faces of Kanye West. Credit: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Back in Israel, Alroey said that she and her two collaborators were at at pains not to create anything offensive. “The message might be very provocative and extroverted – anybody who looks at it gets it right away. ... All there is here is an important message honoring and empowering the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” Alroey said. “He has a huge audience and he has to deal with his actions.”

Kirel’s outfit echoes other fashion statements by Israelis on red carpets. When Rana Raslan, an Arab Israeli, won the Miss Israel contest in 1999, she wore a white dress designed by Galit Levi that featured a huge Star of David cutout at the top. She said this was proof that “we’re all human, and Jews and Arabs can live together here.”

An infamous example is the “Jerusalem dress” worn at Cannes in 2017 by then-Culture Minister Miri Regev. The outfit was famous for its top studded with gems and skirt with a wrap-around photo of the Old City of Jerusalem. It was designed by Aviad Arik Herman, with the graphics by designer Boris Soltanov. Regev’s Jerusalem look wasn’t on Alroey’s mind when she designed Kirel's threads.

Open gallery view Then-Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev wears the infamous Jerusalem dress on the red carpet at Cannes in 2017. Credit: Antonin Thuillier/AFP

“They're very far from each other, both in a fashion sense and in who they are,” Alroey said. “In the end this is a pop outfit that suits Noa. There’s no real connection.”

Beyond the provocation, which at least in Israel produced the desired effect, do you think it’s beautiful? Or is beauty totally irrelevant here?

“Beyond the fact that I think that the outfit suits Noa very well, the object here wasn’t to design a cute, pretty and sweet look for everybody to say ‘Wow, she’s so pretty.’ ... This was an opportunity to take this huge event and make a garment with a strong statement, to take fashion and use it to express protest.

“Nobody goes for pretty clothes today; there are no specific trends. People dress however they want because they want to send a message and arouse interest. You can design clothes that say something, and that’s a thousand times more interesting and intriguing than just another pretty outfit.”

Alroey, a graduate of the prestigious Shenkar school of engineering, art and design near Tel Aviv, completed her studies in fashion design last year. She was one of the top names at the department’s final show.

Her collection for the finals included a shirt that has been worn by the singer Nunu on the cover of Yedioth Ahronoth’s weekend entertainment section. The collection explored the merging of the digital and physical realities, and the possibility of finding shelter from social media and a digital takeover.