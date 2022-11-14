Far-right ‘Hilltop Youth’ Figure Tapped as Spokesman for New Otzma Yehudit MK

Elisha Yered, a far-right figure known as the spokesman for the so-called “hilltop youth” is set to be appointed spokesman for soon-to-be Religious Zionism MK Limor Son Har-Melech.

Yered, 22, who lives in the illegal outpost of Ramat Migron in the northern West Bank, was arrested in August on suspicion of stealing from Palestinians, breaking and entering and racist conspiracy, and was released on house arrest four days later. The police said the case is still under investigation, but charges have not yet been filed.

As spokesman for the hilltop youth living in illegal outposts, Yered was a key figure in a series of reports by Channel 12 News on the group. He was quoted in the series as saying that “the hills are the scene of a war that according to Jewish law one is required to wage,” adding that “what the hills do is to bring Jewish control to hundreds of dunams – that is something that no soldier in the greatest reconnaissance unit can do during his service.”

Open gallery view Limor Son Har-Melech with fellow Otzma Yehudit MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir and Almog Cohen, at the president's residence in Jerusalem, last week. Credit: Noam Rivkin Fenton

The outpost where Yered lives was evacuated a number of times, and in September the army declared it a closed military zone and banned construction on the site. Yered was arrested during one of these evacuations.

In August, Yered was caught by a security camera belonging to a resident of the Palestinian village of Kisan stealing equiopment from an agricultural storehouse and damaging property. District Court Judge Ilan Sela, who released Yered on house arrest, said he was not persuaded that the acts were racially motivated. Yered’s brother, Avraham, was held in administrative detention for three months last year.

Limor Son Har-Melech, who appointed Yered as her spokesman, is a member of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit alliance with Religious Zionism. She is one of the founders of the “Homesh First” movement which sought to annul the 2005 disengagement from Gaza and parts of the West Bank, notably the flash point outpost at Homesh. She is the widow of Shalom Har-Melech, who was killed in a terror attack near Kokhav Hashahar in 2003, and was injured in that attack.

Yered declined to respond to this report.