Education Minister Shasha-Biton: ‘No Core Curriculum Is Disaster for Haredim and Israel’

Outgoing Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said on Monday that financing Haredi schools without requiring that they teach core subjects, as Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to ultra-Orthodox party leaders ahead of the November 1 election, “spells disaster for the Haredi community and our entire society.”

Speaking at a briefing for reporters marking the end of her tenure, she said, “Our children are the ones who will have to bear the burden. They’re telling the children: ‘Don’t study. We’ll give you money without you having to study.’” She added, “There is motivation here on someone’s part to sentence an entire society to poverty. They think they’re doing a certain community a favor. I see it as a mortal blow to our society.”

In the past months, the education and finance ministries have been promoting a program that enables ultra-Orthodox schools to obtain additional funding for each student without being required to offer a full core curriculum, as long as math, English and science are taught.

The program, set to be implemented starting next year, would enable Haredi schools for boys to receive a yearly grant of 6,000 shekels ($1,750) per student on condition that one-third of the students pass an Education Ministry test that gauges their knowledge of these three subjects. If 60 percent of the students pass the test, the size of the grant is increased. Finance Ministry officials explained that the program is designated for boys’ schools since most Haredi girls’ schools already teach the core subjects.

Open gallery view A Haredi school in Beit Shemesh, in August. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In recent weeks, the Education Ministry issued a public notice inviting ultra-Orthodox schools to join the program. Only 14 schools applied. Ten were found to meet the ministry’s criteria and will enter the program in the coming school year.

Shasha-Biton said she wants her successor to remember that “they are there to serve all Israelis.” She added, “If I see that extremist moves are happening that could hurt Israel’s children, I will use whatever is necessary – the Knesset, everything. I promise to stand guard.”

Shasha-Biton also spoke about the wage agreement for elementary and middle school teachers that was signed last month, accusing the Finance Ministry of delaying the signing of the agreement. “As the finalizing of the agreement was being dragged out up to the start of the school year, the system continued to bleed teachers.”

She said treasury officials tried to torpedo the final signing of the agreement, even after agreements were reached the day before the opening of the school year. “They weren’t happy with the scope of the agreement. But if they had addressed the crises in previous years, things wouldn’t have reached this crisis point. No teacher is going to remain in the system for just another 400 shekels. They didn’t understand that a band-aid isn’t sufficient when you’ve got a real emergency on your hands.”

The minister also commented on the delay in the signing of the recommendations of the finance and education inter-ministerial committee, which in August recommended raising the fees in day care centers. Shasha-Biton refused to sign the agreement to raise the fees without a commitment from the Finance Ministry to simultaneously increase the subsidy to parents, so that the price increase would not fall on them.

She says the issue will be the first test for the new government. “Netanyahu says he wants free education from birth – let’s see him start there. Where was he on this issue in all the time he was in power?”