More Assault Allegations Against Religious Zionism Faction's Rabbi Emerge

Family members of the first woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against Rabbi Zvi Tau, spiritual leader of the homophobic Noam party on the Religious Zionism slate, said they were aware of other women allegedly harmed by the rabbi.

Although several of the alleged assaults of Nechama Te'ena took place over 15 years ago, one case of rape from 2009 is not covered by the statute of limitations. Police are waiting to see if more women will now come forward, something that will strengthen Te'ena's case.

In a statement to the media on Sunday, Te'ena's family members said that they were aware of six additional women claiming that Tau attacked them.

The police have established a team to investigate the allegations and are expected to summon more testimony from Te’ena. The police might also approach rabbis to obtain information on other possible victims.

Te’ena, 38, told Channel 12 in an interview that Tau assaulted her a number of times, “both when I was a girl, and after I got married… after I was a mother.” On a Facebook post she claimed that some of the alleged assaults happened 15 years ago, which means they could still be prosecuted under the statute of limitations.

“Because I see that incorrect information is being spread in the media about the case, I share that only some of Rabbi Tau's assaults on me are subject to the statute of limitations, as I understand it,” she wrote. “For the past 15 years I had more than one serious incident of assault and there was also rape. The law it says that the statute of limitations applies after 15 years.” Te’ena said she intended to make a statement to the media on Sunday evening.

Another woman came forward on Sunday, alleging that Tau had sexually assaulted her. The woman, who gave her name as Dorit, said in an interview on Kan radio’s morning news program that Tau attacked her in her home about four years ago, when she was in her twenties. One day, she said, she was in the kitchen when “suddenly he came in and closed the door behind him. Then he started taking me, taking off my underwear, and took off what he had to take off, he tried to catch me.”

Dorit added that she tried to resist him, and kicked him. “He let me go, I ran where I could because he closed the outside door to the apartment. I was on the balcony; it was on the ground floor. I was able to run away without my underwear.” Dorit said she was “frozen at home; I think I stayed frozen at home for two days.”

Dorit said the attack left an impact on her for years. “I was afraid after that of every match that was offered me, I was afraid of a man, what he would do,” she said. Years later, she married. “I got pregnant three times and I miscarried because I wasn’t so young already,” Dorit said. “For five minutes of satisfaction he ruined my whole life,” she said.

According to Dorit, she told Tau's wife about the incident, who in turn involved Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook, the former head of the prestigious Merkaz Harav Yeshiva. “As far as know, he [Kook] no longer allowed him to give lessons,” Dorit said, adding that other rabbis knew about the incident.

During Sunday's press conference, Te'ena called on Ultra-Orthodox leaders and rabbis to act. "Where are you? Get up, take command and make order," she said. "Stop this madness this instant...Everything that happens from now on is your responsibility. Any survivor who is not believed and ends her life is on your hands."

Te'ena's sister, Ayelet, said that "you have to understand, what spurred us to act is still relevant because attacks are continuing today." In her words, "people knew and stayed silent…neighbors, public figures, educators. And many of them are continuing to stay silent today."