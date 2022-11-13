Netanyahu Could Push Aside Key Governmental Probes Into Submarine Affair, Meron Stampede

The incoming government isn’t legally obligated to accept the recommendations issued by government or state commissions of inquiry that were appointed by the previous administration, eliciting concerns that final reports of three active key panels will be ignored.

The reports submitted by commissions of inquiries on the Gilboa Prison escape, the Meron stampede, and Navy submarine purchases may be rejected by the incoming government headed by Netanyahu.

The government commission of inquiry probing the Gilboa Prison escape by six security prisoners is due to present its final report at the start of 2023. However, the next public security minister – most likely Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir – is under no legal obligation to accept its recommendations.

The commission has already warned four senior Prison Authority officials, including Israel Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry, that they may be affected by the report's conclusions.

The state commission of inquiry into the Mount Meron stampede that killed 45 people may also be affected by the new government. The panel issued warnings to 18 witnesses, including prospective prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-Public Security Minister Amir Ohana who is also a candidate for a cabinet post, and current Police Commissioner Koby Shabtai.

Both Perry and Shabtai were nominated for their posts by Ohana and approved by the previous Netanyahu government. Sources in the justice system have expressed doubt that either figure will be dismissed by the new government, even if that is what the commissions of inquiry recommend.

The previous government, led by Naftali Bennet and later by Yair Lapid, also formed a state commission in January to investigate the process by which Israel purchased patrol boats and submarines for the navy. The panel is currently only in its initial stages.

The witnesses who received warnings by the Gilboa commission are in the best position legally. According to Israeli law, the commission is supposed to present its findings to the “responsible minister,” which in this case is the public security minister, who will then bring “the report to the cabinet.”

The current public security minister, Omer Bar-Lev, committed himself in advance to accepting all the panel’s conclusions. But because the next minister, most likely Ben-Gvir, didn’t appoint the commission, he is not required to accept its conclusions or recommendations.

The case is also similar with the law on state commissions of inquiry, rather than a government commission, which requires the panel to submit a report to the government with its conclusions and recommendations from the investigation regarding warned witnesses. However, the law does not oblige the government to comply with the recommendations.

“Netanyahu, Ohana and the commissioner are all in one boat, so they have a shared interest right now. If they decide to act against Shabtai, who they appointed, what does it say about them?” said a justice system official.

“The question is how they will act if the Gilboa commission decides that the prisons commissioner should step down. The cabinet could say that it wasn’t the one who appointed the committee, that Perry, in fact, should keep her job and rehabilitate the Prisons Service, and refuses to accept the position of a commission formed by Bar-Lev – that it’s just a government commission of inquiry appointed by the previous minister and not a state commission of inquiry whose members are appointed by the Supreme Court president,” the source said.

After the Kahan commission on Lebanon issued its report, former Attorney General Yitzhak Zamir wrote an article in 1984 that examined whether the recommendations of a state commission of inquiry are binding.

Zamir argued that only an “important factual consideration” justifies rejecting the recommendations of a commission’s inquiry.

“A recommendation isn’t a court ruling but more like advice...There is no legal obligation to accept advice, but neither can it be ignored.”

In an interview, Zamir stressed that he wasn’t speaking about the current situation but only about the law in general and said that his position hadn’t changed. “The bottom line is that a state commission of inquiry’s personal recommendations are not binding on the government, but they are almost binding,” he said.

“Nevertheless, because a state commission of inquiry acts on a higher level of authority. A recommendation by a government commission of inquiry carries a little less weight, so the government’s considerations whether to avoid adopting its recommendations may be slightly less,” Zamir said. “But there is no doubt that a recommendation by a commission of inquiry must also be taken into serious consideration by the government.”

Zamir’s opinion was written in a journal and holds no legally authority.

Both Shabtai and Perry are supposed to end their terms in January 2024. While Perry will learn the commission’s recommendations in the next three months, the work of the Mount Meron panel will likely not be completed before Shabtai’s term as police commissioner ends. That said, the government could ask both of them to remain in their positions an additional year.

According to a position paper issued by the Israel Democracy Institute, until now, no government has chosen to ignore the findings of commissions of inquiry in regard to personal recommendations. Army Chief of Staff David Elazar resigned, following the conclusions of the Agranat commission of inquiry.

The Kahan commission recommended Ariel Sharon step down as defense minister. He refused, but Prime Minister Menachem Begin moved him to another cabinet post, minister without portfolio. Later on, Sharon was elected prime minister.

“In most cases, the commissions’ personal recommendations, such as moving a person out of his position, have been implemented, while the systemic-institutional recommendations have not been implemented,” the IDI paper said.

However, any decision not accepted by the government will inevitably be subject to review via petitions to the High Court.