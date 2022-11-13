More Ukrainians Denied Entry to Israel After Top Court Lifts Restriction

Despite the High Court of Justice's decision to overturn the quota program put in place by Interior Ministry Ayelet Shaked, the number of Ukrainians refused entrance to Israel has increased.

The ruling, which stated that the visa waiver for Ukrainians allows them to remain in Israel for three months without obtaining a permit ahead of their arrival, also applies to others fleeing their countries due to the military conflict.

In the past, visa requests were submitted online and those who were rejected were not allowed into the country at all, while today any Ukrainian citizen can land in Israel, but can be denied entry at the airport, according to the Population and Immigration Authority.

In the first five months of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 350 Ukrainians were denied entry out of 26,747 who arrived in Israel – 1.3 percent of those requesting entry at the time. This is in comparison to 32,453 Ukrainians who arrived in Israel in the four months since the High Court ruling, of whom 900 were denied entry – 2.77 percent of requests in that period.

Since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine and until the beginning of November, 59,200 Ukrainians arrived in Israel, of whom 1,250 were denied entry. Of the Ukrainians who have arrived in Israel, 23,986 have left the country.

Open gallery view High Court judges debate the issue of Ukrainian refugees. Credit: Emil Salman

Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told Haaretz that “If in the past only Ukrainian citizens perceived as ‘suspect’ were questioned at the airport, now any Ukrainian citizen, without exception, undergoes questioning.”

He added that a few weeks ago Ukraine sent a letter of protest to the Foreign Ministry. “We are at war, and therefore we make use of the principle of reciprocity,” Korniychuk said, referring to the agreement between the countries. “But we consider this an unfriendly step by Israel.”

The High Court ruling, issued in July, rejected Shaked’s plan, in which Ukrainian citizens were required to request entry to Israel before they arrived, due to pre-standing quotas. Justice Uzi Vogelman wrote in the ruling that it does not detract from the principle of sovereignty that allows a country to decide who enters it. According to the Population Authority, most denials of entry to Ukrainians stemmed from concern that they were labor migrants.

From the beginning of the war, 13,784 Ukrainians came to Israel claiming their right to do so by the Law of Return. There are now 14,609 Ukrainians living in Israel who are not entitled to do so by the Law of Return.

According to data from the Social Services Ministry, which operates the refugee administration assistance program, more Ukrainians have entered the country over the past few days, with a daily average of up to 217 refugees per day.

Most of the refugees live in Bat Yam (654), Haifa (539), Ashkelon (526), Petah Tikva (507) and Netanya (491). The number of refugees receiving full health insurance from the Social Affairs Ministry is 3,812, while 10,024 receive food-purchase assistance. The administration is funded until the end of this year and the incoming interior minister will have to decide on a policy regarding additional funding.

Public awareness and advocacy coordinator of the refugee aid organization ASSAF said: “Since the beginning of the stream of refugees from because of the war, Israel has avoided formulating a clear policy with regard to their entry to the country, their integration and creating proper conditions for them as war refugees who fled from their homes. The reports of increased denials of entry at the very least are surprising.”

The Population and Immigration Authority responded that it “respects the High Court ruling given in July 2022 and works in keeping with it. Before the ruling, entry to Israel of Ukrainian citizens was done by pre-arranged approval. After the ruling, no pre-arrangements are made, but rather, when they arrive at the airport, people who must be questioned are questions and the decisions are made accordingly.