Israel's Arab Allies Back UN Call for International Court Opinion on Israeli Occupation

Israel's new Arab allies voted unanimously in favor of the United Nations resolution requesting an opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legal status of Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco – signatories of the U.S. brokered normalization agreements with Israel in 2020 – were among the 98 countries to back the draft motion. Egypt and Jordan, who also maintain diplomatic ties with Israel, also voted in favor.

Despite the flourishing ties with Israel, the United Arab Emirates' mission to the UN said it "reiterated its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders & called for the cessation of all illegitimate measures in the OPT that undermine the two-state solution & inflame tensions."

On Friday, the United Nation’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee convened to debate whether to ask the International Court of Justice to provide an opinion on “the legal status of the occupation," ultimately passing with 98 votes in favor, 17 against and 52 abstentions.

Open gallery view The Palestinian permanent observer to the UN, Riyad Mansour, on Friday. Credit: Jeenah Moon/AP

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has long threatened to take such a step should negotiations not resume, welcomed the decision. Israel's President Isaac Herzog called his counterpart in a bid to dissuade him, but to no avail.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid slammed the vote, which he said "will not change the reality on the ground, nor will it help the Palestinian people in any way; it may even result in an escalation. Supporting this move is a prize for the terrorist organizations and the campaign against Israel."

Most of Israel’s allies – including the U.S., Australia, Canada and Germany – voted against the resolution. Several other Western states abstained, though Ukraine backed the motion.

Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in 1967, following a war with neighboring Arab countries. Once earmarked for a Palestinian state, the territories have been broken up into enclaves by Israeli settlements and the Palestinian population subjected to ever-deepening restrictions.