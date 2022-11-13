Israeli Minister Slams Sephardi Chief Rabbi for Calling for Override Clause Enactment

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman called for Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef dismissal after he called on the incoming government to enact an override clause, which would allow a parliamentary majority to override High Court rulings.

"It is not the first time the Chief Rabbi tried to interfere [in politics]," the minister said, calling on Prime Minister Lapid to "suspend the Rabbi immediately and fire him after a hearing process, before the formation of the new government."

"The Chief Rabbi functions as chief politician," Lieberman said, adding that "his repeated appeals on political issues are nothing less than outrageous."

Open gallery view Rabbi Yosef in 2014. Credit: Moti Milrod

Yosef, who is due to finish his term as Chief Rabbi in a year, referred to the passage of the override clause in his weekly Torah lesson in Jerusalem on Saturday. "There has never been a government like this with 32 religious Knesset members," Yosef said, noting that "perhaps this is an opportunity to amend the 'Who is Jewish' law."

He was apparently referring to the "grandson clause" in the Law of Return — which allows civil rights to be granted even to those who are of Jewish origin but are not Jewish according to Halacha - and to reform conversions which he is known to strongly oppose.

In response to Lieberman's tweet, MK Uriel Busso of Shas — the Sephardic Haredi party which sees Rabbi Yosef as its spiritual leader — said that they "will not apologize," pointing to what he deemed the "hypocrisy on the other side."

"When the president of the High Court attacks the override clause, she does her job faithfully. When the Chief Rabbi ... defends and maintains the dignity of the Chief Rabbinate, it is political," Busso said.

In 2020, Lieberman filed a formal complaint against the rabbi after he called Israelis from former Soviet nations "haters of religion, communists, complete heathens." Yosef was subject to disciplinary proceedings following the complaint.

Last year, in response to a High Court ruling that stated that the authorities are obliged to recognize Jews who have undergone a reform or conservative conversion in Israel according to the Law of Return, Yosef said that "what the reformers and conservatives call conversion is nothing but a falsification of Judaism, which means the introduction of thousands of gentiles to the people of Israel."