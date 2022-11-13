Haaretz - back to home page
Incoming Likud MK Pushes to Impeach Prosecutors in the Netanyahu Trial

Number 25 on the Likud slate claims of having no trust in the Commissioner of Police and that she will take it upon herself to lead a disciplinary procedure

Chen Maanit
Gotlib in a right-wing demonstration, last year.
Gotlib in a right-wing demonstration, last year.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum
Tali Gottlieb, ranked 25th on the Likud list for the incoming Knesset, stated that she will push for the removal of "prosecutors who knew about warrants being issued without judges' signatures, and of prosecutors who didn't examine the actual evidence in Netanyahu's cases."

These claims are in contrast to the conclusions of the Marari committee that examined the police's use of spyware and determined that the Justice Ministry was not aware that the system's capabilities exceeded allowed operational parameters.

Gottlieb wrote on Facebook: "I have a solution! I'll act to indict anyone in the prosecution who knew about the unjust installation of spyware and remained silent, of prosecutors who knew about warrants being issued without judges' authority and of attorneys who didn't examine the evidence in the Netanyahu trail and lied in court."

Gottlieb added that she does not trust the Commissioner of Israel Police. Instead, she will push for an independent investigation that would involve a disciplinary procedure which aim is the dismissal of public servants who violated disciplinary rules.

Contrary to Gottlieb's statements, the report issued in February by the Marari Commission, stated that even though the Justice Ministry and the Attorney General's Office knew that spyware was used by the police, they were not aware of the fact that the capabilities of these technologies exceeded authorize operational parameters defined under the police wiretapping law.

Netanyahu's trail was renewed recently after the revealing testimony of Hadas Klein. According to the key witness's testimony, the incoming Prime Minister promised to introduce legislation as part of a deal to influence the distribution and content of major Israeli newspapers.

