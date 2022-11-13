Following the identification of cholera in a freshwater reservoir from the Yarmouk River in northern Israel last week, the Health Ministry has taken steps to prevent the disease from emerging in Israel too and continues to monitor water systems, mainly in Israel's north, for possible contamination.

At this point, the bacteria found in samples from the Yarmoukim reservoir do not pose a health hazard to the public in Israel because of the early detection of the contamination and steps taken in time, including chlorination of the reservoir, the ministry stressed on Friday.

The Health Ministry said the reservoir's contamination likely stemmed from water flowing from Syria, which by Friday had 35,000 suspected cases of cholera, and 46 deaths, according to Reuters. The Syrian health ministry told the news agency on Friday that the curve seems to have largely flattened.

Cholera first emerged in Syria in August and has also been reportedly spreading in Lebanon as well. Israel's Health Ministry is also monitoring the Hatzbani River, with negative results so far, the ministry said.

People sometimes swim in the Yarmoukim reservoir but in general its water is used for irrigation. Chlorinating the water disables the Vibrio cholerae bacteria, though rampant global use of prophylactic chlorination has spurred resistance to even this chemical, as well as to antibiotics.

Cholera is transmitted through foul water, and can be contracted by eating food – animals or fresh produce grown or raised with untreated wastewater. The bacteria can be killed by proper cooking.

The symptoms of cholera include profuse, watery diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, intense thirst, and muscle cramps, which when severe, may kill within hours. Even so, according to the World Health Organization most people may have mild symptoms or none at all and can be successfully treated with antibiotics, and crucially, rehydration.