Israel Election | Far-right Plan to Change Law of Return Could Make Millions Ineligible for Aliyah

Demands by religious parties to cancel a clause in the Law of Return that allows the grandchildren of Jews to make aliyah would damage Israel’s relations with world Jewry, critics warn

Judy Maltz
If the religious parties set to be in Israel’s next governing coalition have their way, nearly 3 million people with Jewish roots – the overwhelming majority of them from the United States – could lose their right to immigrate to Israel, new estimates on the size of the Jewish population show.

